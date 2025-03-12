Black Desert: How to change your family name

Black Desert allows you to choose two types of names: one for your character, which is designed solely for your character, and the other is the family name. The family name is different compared to your character's name, as it is your overall identity in Black Desert.

Ad

If you wish to change your family name, here are a couple of ways to do it.

Changing family name in Black Desert

Unlike most MMORPGs, Black Desert assigns you a random family name at the start, meaning you will not be able to choose one during character creation. However, you can change it at a later time. Whether you're a new player or have been in the game for a while.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Black Desert: How to get a horse

Changing family name for beginners

You may see your family name appear above your character's head in rankings, chat, guilds, and friend lists. As you can see in the top left corner of the screenshot, the game has given me an auto-generated name. Here is a way for beginners to change their name in Black Desert.

Select Character (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The game had a system maintenance last March 24, 2021, where you no longer need to think of your family name before you start your adventure. Once you connect to the game, you will be assigned a random name. In this case, don't panic, as he game will give you a chance to change it once you finish your character customization.

Ad

Family Name (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Once you've customized your character and chosen a name, select your preferred server and enter the game. As soon as you are in, you will notice your family name displayed above your character — this is how other players will recognize you in the world of Black Desert.

Ad

Family Name (Image via Pearl Abyss)

To change your family name, press enter to open the chat window. A system prompt will appear, asking you to enter your chosen family name. Simply type yours in and confirm. Keep in mind that if your chosen name is already taken, you will need to try again until you find an available one.

Ad

Family Name (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Once the change is successful, the game will automatically reconnect you to the server, and your new family name will be applied.

Ad

Note: You will not be able to join a guild until you replace your auto-generated name, so be sure to do this before you fully dive into the game.

Also Read: Black Desert's non-permadeath Hardcore servers will only allow a handful of classes at launch

Another way to change your family name

Pearl Shop (Image via Pearl Abyss)

If you have been playing Black Desert for a while and have wanted to change your family name, you can do so in the Pearl Shop. Find the family name change coupon or use the search bar to locate it easily in the shop.

Ad

You can purchase the 'Family Name Change Coupon' if you have enough pearls — the premium currency in Black Desert. Once bought, you will find the coupon in your inventory. Simply right-click it to activate the name change process.

A system prompt will appear, allowing you to enter your new family name. Make sure your chosen family name complies with the game's naming policies to avoid any issues with your account.

If your chosen name is already taken, you may need to do it a few times until you find one that is available. Once the system approves your chosen family name, the change might take effect immediately, or you may need to restart the game or wait until the next server maintenance for it to update your character's full name.

Ad

Note: Your previous family name will then become available for others to use.

Since it costs real money — $10 — to change your family name, it is best to choose wisely from the start to avoid unnecessary spending. Take your time in deciding on a name that truly represents you.

Also Read: Black Desert Online finally has a flying mount now

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback