Black Desert is an MMORPG developed by a Korean video game developer called Pearl Abyss. The title was initially launched for Windows in 2015. It was then released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. The game is known for its action-packed combat, detailed character customization, open-world exploration, and sandbox elements, such as crafting and trading.

Unlike traditional MMORPGs, Black Desert features a non-targeting combat system, meaning you must manually aim your attacks and dodge incoming strikes. The title boasts a vast, seamless open world filled with cities, deserts, mountains, and oceans, where dynamic weather and time cycles influence the gameplay experience.

To make exploration more efficient, mounts like horses play a crucial role in getting around faster. Here are some of the ways you can acquire your own horse in Black Desert.

How to get a horse in Black Desert

A horse is a reliable mount in Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Mounts are one of the best travel companions and modes of transportation in Black Desert. They are mainly divided into two categories: land mounts and ocean mounts.

The most common mount that you can have is a horse, but there are others you can choose from, such as donkeys, alpacas, and many more. While you may only ride one mount at a time, you're more than free to own multiple mounts to fit different needs. However, your stable wharf space is limited, so be sure to choose the mounts you like.

Buying

The quickest and most efficient way to acquire a horse is to buy one. In Black Desert, you can purchase a tier-one horse at around 15,000 silver. The animal comes in two basic colors — brown and gray — depending on which emblem you chose from the Stable Keeper.

The horse you acquire initially has a low base speed, but with training, it can level up, improve its stats, and reach higher tiers.

If you have enough silver, you can buy a higher-tier horse from the Horse Market. Horses available for purchase there are automatically categorized based on their level, skills, tier, and other stats.

Taming

You can tame wild horses (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Adventurers who are above level 20 can tame wild horses, which are found in various locations. This process requires a few items, such as lassos and lumps of sugar.

Note that taming a wild horse involves a mini-game where you must approach and calm the animal before you can ride it to a stable to register it.

Breeding

Another way to obtain a horse in Black Desert is through breeding. The breeding system in the game has a complex mechanic. It requires you to have at least a male and a female horse with enough breeding points.

This process takes at least three hours at most, and each mare has a limited number of times it can give birth.

Renting

If you have extra silver to use, you may rent a horse from other players through the in-game system. To temporarily use another player's mount, visit their Stable Keeper and click on the Rent option to view their available mounts.

These temporary purchases are best if you're a beginner who wants to gather resources quickly or do quests to level up fast.

Guild mounts

Guild mount (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Guild mounts are not individually owned, but they provide a great travel option when you need one. Any guild member can use them as long as they belong to the guild.

Unlike personal horses, guild mounts function differently. For example, elephants can be obtained by completing a special quest before they become available for guild use.

How to call your horse in Black Desert

You can call your horse in many ways (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Once you have your horse, you will want to know how to call it when needed. Summoning your horse is simple and depends on your proximity to your mount.

Here's how you can call your horse:

Whistle - Whistling is one of the basic forms of summoning your mount. If your mount is within a short distance, click on the horse icon at the top-left corner of your screen to whistle for it.

Trainer's Flute - The Trainer's Flute is a summoning item with a wider range. It can be acquired through the Pearl Shop or in-game events. This is best used if your mount is a bit far from your location.

Celestial Horse Calling Horn - This item lets you summon your horse from anywhere, regardless of distance. You can purchase it from the Pearl Shop, but certain quests also allow you to upgrade your Trainer's Flute into a Celestial Horn for free.

Retrieving from the Stable - If you're unable to retrieve your mount from your location, you may visit the Stable Keeper in any town. Visit the Stable menu and choose the emote collection option to retrieve them. This will teleport your mount to the stable but may remove items that it was carrying.

By following this guide, you will have your horse ready in the early part of your gameplay, making it easier to explore the world of Black Desert.

