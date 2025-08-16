Black Desert: How to get and use Edania's Echoing Emblems

Edania's Echoing Emblems can now be obtained in Black Desert. The event will run until September 4, 2025, which gives you plenty of time to acquire them in bulk. Just as well, since you'll be needing a lot to exchange for precious loot. Given the list of rewards that can be redeemed, it's worth looking into.

That being said, here's everything you need to know about obtaining Edania's Echoing Emblems and what they can be used to redeem in Black Desert.

How to get Edania's Echoing Emblems in Black Desert

There's a lot to exchange using Emblems (Image via Pearl Abyss | YouTube/Nikolai Valchev)

There are numerous ways to get Edania's Echoing Emblems in Black Desert. Some will be less time-consuming than others, largely depending on what interests you. Here is the list of ways to get them:

Subjugation: Defeat any monster for a chance to obtain the event item.

Gathering: Engage in a variety of Gathering Life Skill activities to obtain the event item.

Fishing: Cast your line in any lake, river, or sea to catch the event item.

This will run from August 7, 2025 (Thursday), after maintenance, to September 4, 2025 (Thursday), before maintenance.

Aside from actively gathering them, you can also obtain Edania's Echoing Emblems by simply logging into the game on weekends (Friday/Saturday/Sunday). You get 60 Emblems in two weeks. Here are the timings:

1st Round: Aug 15, 2025 (Fri) 00:00 - Aug 17, 2025 (Sun) 23:59

2nd Round: Aug 22, 2025 (Fri) 00:00 - Aug 24, 2025 (Sun) 23:59

You can also get an additional 270 Emblems via ch allenges that can be completed between August 8, 2025, and September 3, 2025.

How to use Edania's Echoing Emblems in Black Desert

Redeem as much as you can using Edania's Echoing Emblems (Image via Pearl Abyss | YouTube/Nikolai Valchev)

Once you have enough Edania's Echoing Emblems, you can redeem them for some interesting loot. The Major Rewards (Family Exchange) that can be redeemed using Edania's Echoing Emblems include the following:

Cron Stone (x5,000)

[Primordial/Ancient/ J’s Hammer of Loyalty]

Advice of Valks (70 - 200)

Dreamy Enhancement Help Kit

Dim Origin of Dark Hunger (x10)

Artisan’s Memory (x30)

Valks' Cry (x100)

Memory Fragment (x100)

Caphras Stone (x300)

Sharp Black Crystal Shard (x100)

Mass of Pure Magic (x15)

Other rewards that can be redeemed using Edania's Echoing Emblems include the following:

Dreamy Enhancement Help Kit (x3)

Supreme Old Moon Box

Ellie's Magical Elixir

Item Collection Increase Scroll (x10)

That's about everything you need to know about obtaining and using Edania's Echoing Emblems in Black Desert.

