Black Desert Marni's Spooky Playground 2023: Halloween event date, rewards, and more

Black Desert, developed by the Korean studio Pearl Abyss, is one of the most celebrated games in the action MMO genre. Seasonal holiday events being a genre staple, Black Desert will have a Halloween event for players on all platforms. From the third week of October, Pearl Abyss will bring back the fan-favorite Spooky Playground of the mad scientist Marni.
Additionally, Black Desert players will have minigames and rewards exclusive to their platform, including the Mobile port.
The event will go on till the first week of November, giving you plenty of time during the holidays to at least claim a handful of login rewards. Adventurers on consoles may also enter a community screenshot event with Halloween-themed screengrabs.
All Black Desert Halloween events in 2023 on PC and Consoles
Along with the return of Marni's Halloween theme park, this year will mark the third iteration of the mad scientist's robotic champion, Innocence MK III. The player can engage this automaton in a boss battle with the returning "Rock, Paper, Shotgun" mechanic. Rather than a straight DPS check, this boss fight depends on this pattern-matching mechanic throughout its three rounds.
Alongside the returning Red Light Green Light minigame and the Halloween Adventure log, all PC players can embark on the Marni Land questline.
They can venture to the Costa Farm outskirts to confront the Black Witch Isabella boss and her army of spooky minions to earn a number of potential loot drops, including resources such as:
- Advice of Valks, (+40) to (+60)
- Cron Stone
- Sharp Black Crystal Shard
- Hard Black Crystal Shard
- Memory Fragments
- Gold Bar 100G
Players may also find loose Spook minibosses in various areas while free roaming during the event. Defeating Spooks can drop the following loot:
- Fruit of Yianoros
- Black Fabric
- Black Stones
- Ancient Spirit Dust
- Brilliant Crimson Fire Flower
- Mysterious Blue Conch
- Sharp Black Crystal Shard
- Hard Black Crystal Shard
- Gold Bar 10G
Console players can participate in the Ancient Black Spirit Adventure Board Game, the Sweet Halloween Doll event, and benefit from surprise Skill EXP buffs as a beneficiary of The Mysterious Knight.
Black Desert Mobile Halloween events
Players on the Mobile version of Black Desert can exclusively participate in the Pumpkin Growing event in the Halloween season, where they can get daily Halloween Lucky Chests with a handy selection of rewards.
Monsters in the Elion, Hadum, Chaos, Great Desert, Everfrost, Great Ocean, and Black Sun regions can drop the event-specific item called Premium Fertilizer.
All players get the event's Pumpkin in their in-game mailbox. You can enhance this pumpkin with the Premium Fertilizers up to +10, which can then be exchanged for rewards, including:
- Chaos Jewels
- Abyssal Relic Chests
- Abyssal Accessory Chests
During this event, Ghost Dolls collected through daily login rewards can also be exchanged at the shop for Dream Horse Challenge Tokens and Tier 6 Cursed Looneys.
Additionally, from October 24 till the end of the event, Daily mission completion grants you puzzle pieces that go into the Halloween Golden Skull for a final bonanza of gear rewards.