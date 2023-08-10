Black Desert Online Imoogi boss fight guide

Black Desert Online is one of the most popular MMORPGs comprising a vast array of content. The game offers a vast open world for you to explore, along with top-notch fast-paced combat mechanics. It also presents many activities, such as trading, crafting, cooking, and more. The major highlight of the game is its unique bosses that require the use of varied tactics to be dealt with.

Imoogi is one such formidable boss who can pose a grave challenge to you. It is not only massive in scale but also nimble and agile in combat, making it imperative for you to effectively dodge its attacks. It is ideal to leverage the unique abilities of your chosen class to outmaneuver this boss.

How to defeat Imoogi in Black Desert Online

Beating Imoogi in Black Desert Online can be tricky since the majority of the fight takes place on a platform in the middle of a water body. This boss can appear from within the water body and unleash many devastating attacks.

Imoogi is part of the Land of the Morning Light expansion. You can refer to this press preview for more details. Your first priority should be to make the boss targetable. To do so, you must hit the lantern located in the center of the platform. Damaging it enables you to target the boss. Once it is targetable, your attacks will deplete its health.

Additionally, this Black Desert Online boss fight unravels in two phases, wherein it resorts to a variety of attacks.

Watch out for its fire attack (Image via Black Desert Online)

You must watch out for the Imoogi’s following movesets in both phases:

A charged bite attack wherein Imoogi hits the center of the arena.

Two sweeps of bite attack, after which it retreats into the water body.

It emits fire that impacts the majority of the arena.

A charged rush attack wherein Imoogi passes through the middle of the arena and enters the water body on the opposite side.

It also resorts to a horizontal fire attack. The fire stream begins from one side and concludes on the other.

In both phases, Imoogi summons bursts of lightning which can be determined by blue circles on the arena. It can follow it up with a fire attack as well.

During this boss fight, you will need to guide the tornado to the lantern. You can head towards a black cloud in the arena to do so. Once the tornado deals sufficient damage to the lantern, some spheres will appear in the arena. Ensure to disperse them by attacking them except one sphere, which has a different symbol than the others.

You must destroy the green orbs (Image via Black Desert Online)

The next time the tornado is escorted to the lantern, you will spot three orbs/spheres with moon symbols in them. Destroying them in the correct order will complete the phase. You can peruse this class tier list to know which class is better suited for this fight.

You will encounter many Fire orbs/spheres after escorting the tornado to the lantern again. You must damage three correct orbs and then the one closer to the center of the arena. One way to determine the appropriate orbs is to look for boiling water steam right behind them.

You must clear out the orbs beside the boiling water (Image via Black Desert Online)

In the final iteration, there is no need to return the tornado to the center. Keep an eye on the lantern to look for colored orbs rotating around it. You must damage the orb, which is not present around the lantern. For example, if you spot a red and blue orb rotating around the lantern, you must damage only the green orb.

After every aforementioned phase, Imoogi can be targeted, and your attacks will deplete its health. Feel free to take a look at this article highlighting the best slot weapons for every class in this title. The key to winning this fight is to stay agile and dodge as fast as possible to survive.

Black Desert Online can be overwhelming, especially if you are new to the game. However, there is a wealth of content to experience in this title, as evidenced by the most recent event named Sea Palace Adventure.