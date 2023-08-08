Black Desert Online server downtime (August 8-9): Maintenance schedule for all regions

The Black Desert Online servers will be taken down temporarily from August 8, 2023, to August 9, 2023, for a scheduled maintenance period. The game will be down for all the regions and is expected to be unavailable for around four hours at the very least, depending on how well Peal Abyss can upgrade its servers with the upcoming patch.

The maintenance will also look to take care of some of the bugs and performance issues that the MMO has been facing in recent weeks. Server issues will also be addressed as the developer looks to make Black Desert Online a more seamless experience.

Below are all the details you might want to know about the upcoming BDO server maintenance schedule.

When are the Black Desert Online servers going down today for all regions?

NA: August 8th, 11 PM – August 9th, 3 AM (PDT)

EU: August 9th, 6 AM – 10 AM (UTC)

ASIA: August 9th, 2 PM – 6 PM (GMT+9)



The BDO servers will be taken down temporarily for all the regions at the following times:

North America: August 8, 2023, at 11:00 PM PDT

Europe: August 9. 2023, at 06:00 AM UTC

Adia: August 9, 2023, at 02:00 PM GMT+9

The servers will be out for all of these regions, and players will not be able to log in to the MMO during the maintenance period.

When will Balck Desert Online servers be back up on August 9?

The BDO maintenance period for August 8 and 9 will likely last around four hours. Players can expect the servers to be back up at the following times:

North America: August 9, 2023, at 03:00 AM PDT

Europe: August 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM UCT

Asia: August 9, 2023, at 06:00 PM GMT+9

Black Desert Online website maintenance schedule for August 9

During Black Desert Online’s server maintenance period, the website for the MMORPG will also temporarily halt services. It is expected to be down from 05:00 AM UTC to 09:00 AM UTC on August 9, 2023.

During this period, players will not be able to access the official website or the app’s Central Market and coupon functions.

What will be unavailable during Black Desert Online’s August 8-9 maintenance period?

During the maintenance schedule period, players will automatically lose their connection to the servers if they are inside the game. They will also not be able to log back in until the servers are back up with a new patch.

The maintenance period is also tentative and is subject to change. If maintenance time is extended, Pearl Abyss will let players know.