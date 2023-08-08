Black Desert Online server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

Black Desert Online will have a short maintenance period from August 8, 2023, to August 9, 2023, where the server will face a temporary downtime. The game may be inaccessible to players across the globe during this period. The maintenance is estimated to be of four hours, although it can vary based on the success of the developers' server upgrade efforts with the upcoming patch.

This maintenance aims to address all the bugs previously present in the game and tackle the performance-based issues it has faced for the past few weeks. In this article, we will provide you with insights into the server status of Black Desert Online and give solutions on how you can check the status of the game.

Black Desert Online PC @NewsBlackDesert Hello Adventurers, we are aware that some may be experiencing server lag or trouble logging back into the game on the NA server. We are currently looking into this!

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

How to check the status of the server in Black Desert Online?

Black Desert Online PC @NewsBlackDesert Hello, the issues mentioned above have been resolved. Adventurers on the NA server should be able to access Black Desert as usual.



Thank you for your patience. Happy adventuring!

1) Keep checking BDO's official social media handles

A still from the game (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The game's official Twitter handles are highly active in communicating with players regarding upcoming changes or any issues persisting in the game. The team has been frequently updating the gaming community about the status of the servers and will hopefully reach out once the problem is fixed.

Therefore, while the developers are working on the maintenance, you can stay informed by following their official Twitter page.

2) You may use a third-party app to check the server status

Gameplay of Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

There are a lot of third-party websites, such as Downdetector, which are very reliable in monitoring the server status of nearly all multiplayer games in the world.

This also holds true for Black Desert Online, as the website accurately tracks reports of downtime and other impediments that may hinder players from accessing the game. If you are still facing difficulties accessing the server, you may visit this site and confirm the status of the servers and check if they are functioning optimally.

Is Black Desert Online down now?

Black Desert Online PC @NewsBlackDesert We are actively working to mitigate this issue again, and we will do our best to restore your game experience to its normal state as quickly as possible.

While not impacting all players, many tweets indicate that certain individuals are encountering server unavailability for Black Desert Online, potentially causing them to get stuck at "Now Processing." Many players cannot log in to the game and are not getting connected online.

The development team is actively addressing this concern, and it is anticipated that server functionality will be restored within a few hours. If you face difficulties accessing the game beyond this time frame, you can follow the steps mentioned to self-diagnose the issue.

If this issue persists, another way of solving it can be navigating to Pearl Abyss Support and submitting a formal complaint. The customer support team will then engage with you to provide assistance in resolving the error.