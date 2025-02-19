Blade and Soul NEO opens up character creation tool ahead of launch

Blade and Soul NEO is all set for its official launch on February 25, 2025. Ahead of the big day, NCSoft has opened the gates to their pre-launch character creator for players who pre-downloaded the game. This lets users customize their characters and secure their desired names before the servers go live. Alongside this, the team released a new narrative video, teasing more story content to come.

Ad

In this article, we have shared everything we know about the newly unlocked character creation tool of Blade and Soul NEO.

How to use the character creation tool of Blade and Soul NEO

Official gameplay screenshot from teaser (Image via NCSOFT)

If you’ve pre-downloaded Blade & Soul NEO via NCSoft’s PURPLE platform, you can now access the character creation tool. This exclusive pre-launch feature lets you design one character and lock in a name.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Blade & Soul Neo preview: A proper reimagining of a classic Wuxia MMO

You can choose from one of seven available classes and customize nearly every aspect of your character's appearance, including facial features, hairstyle, body shape, and even voice.

The character creator in Blade & Soul NEO is more in-depth than the one in the original game. If you have been a fan of the franchise for a long time, you will definitely notice expanded options and more detailed customization features.

Ad

Ad

If you’re migrating from Blade & Soul Live, you can export your existing character template and import it into NEO. This makes it easy to update your avatar with the enhanced tools available in the new version.

Also read: Blade and Soul NEO release date, platforms, pre-download, and more

The pre-launch period also allows players to join a server after coordinating with their friends. Do note that there are two servers available each for North America and Europe. This is especially important for those planning to create clans and play together from day one.

Ad

In addition to character creation, NCSoft released a new narrative video, "Story of Lusung," which serves as the introduction to a series that will continue after launch. This storyline is expected to expand through a new Blade & Soul NEO webtoon.

With just days to go before the official launch, players can also check out the latest updates from the team, including glimpses of the game’s settings and a costume design contest for creative fans. If you haven’t jumped into the character creator yet, now’s the perfect time to customize your hero and reserve your spot in the world of Blade and Soul NEO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback