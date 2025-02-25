Blade and Soul NEO release time countdown

Blade and Soul NEO is going live for global users today (February 25, 2025), and many players from the classic version are eager to know the release time. Thankfully, the Purple launcher app has confirmed the game is coming at 9 am PST. This, of course, is barring any last-minute delays, for which the NCSoft head division in South Korea has the final say.

If you're looking into what time this free-to-play MMORPG goes live for your region, that's exactly what we'll go over now.

Blade and Soul NEO release time for all regions (PC)

The game is fully free-to-play (Image via NCSoft)

As confirmed by the launcher app, Blade and Soul NEO global servers go live at 9 am PST on February 25, 2025. Note that depending on your regional timezone, the release date may roll over into February 26. Here's what the servers go live for various regions around the world:

United States and South America : 9 am PST / 10 am MST / 11 am CST / 12 pm EST (noon) / 2 pm BRT (February 25, 2025)

: 9 am PST / 10 am MST / 11 am CST / 12 pm EST (noon) / 2 pm BRT (February 25, 2025) Europe : 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 7 pm EET (February 18, 2025)

: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 7 pm EET (February 18, 2025) Asia : 9 pm GST (February 25, 2025) / 10:30 pm IST (February 25, 2025) / 1 am PHT (February 26, 2025) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time - February 26, 2025) / 2 am JST/KST (February 26, 2025)

: 9 pm GST (February 25, 2025) / 10:30 pm IST (February 25, 2025) / 1 am PHT (February 26, 2025) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time - February 26, 2025) / 2 am JST/KST (February 26, 2025) Australia: 4 am AEDT / 6 am NZDT (February 26, 2025)

To clarify a common question: Blade and Soul NEO is not available on Steam, at least at the moment. To play this game, you must download NCSoft's proprietary Purple launcher, found on the game's official website.

Blade and Soul NEO launch countdown

For new or retruning players highly anticipating its arrival, here's a live countdown tracker for Blade and Soul NEO's launch:

While the game's servers don't go live till this time, you can gain some headway by creating an account on Purple, which will let you get some handy pre-registration rewards. The character creation tool is also open right now, so you can pre-register and make your avatar before the server even goes live.

How to pre-download?

To pre-download Blade and Soul NEO, do the following:

Go to the official website

Create an Account

Download Purple launcher from the top-right corner of the website

From the launcher, select BnS NEO to get started

Stay tuned for more MMO News and guides on Sportskeeda.

