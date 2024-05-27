Blizzard confirms Bash Barbarians are not nerfed in latest Diablo 4 Season 4 patch

Diablo 4 Season 4 is here and so far it has been receiving a positive reception from the players, except for a mishap that caused a lot of outcries in the last few days. In the Diablo 4 Season 4 patch notes, a bullet point stated that with the latest update, one of the most popular and effective Barbarian builds, Bash Barbarian, is getting nerfed.

As expected, this decision upset a lot of Barbarian mains of Diablo 4. Social media soon got filled with players raging over this change, claiming it ruined the new update for them. But, fortunately for them and all the Barbarian mains, this was nothing but a mistake. Devs at Blizzard have responded to the nerf and cleared the misunderstanding.

Bash Barbarians are not nerfed in Diablo 4 Season 4, confirms community lead

The Bash Barbarian is not dead yet (Image via Blizzard)

Bash Barbarians are one of the most effective Barbarian builds in the game. This build mixes the basic Bash skill with one of the most overpowered weapons in the game, Hammer of the Ancients. With a proper setup, this build can dish out massive bursts of damage in quick succession. This build also doesn’t need any Uber Uniques to work, so it’s very accessible for all the players.

But this build was almost made void by a certain change in the latest season. One bullet point in the patch notes stated:

"Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s Bash was dealing multiplicative damage instead of additive damage when combined with the tempering affix that causes Bash to cleave."

This change could have been devastating for the build and it was apparent in the player’s response. From casual players to popular Diablo 4 content creators, everyone criticized this nerf, claiming they had been spending days and hours perfecting their Barbarian build, and this nerf spoiled everything for them.

Seeing the outcry on the internet, the devs at Blizzard soon jumped into the scene to make things clear. According to a post on X made by Adam Fletcher, the community lead for the Diablo franchise, this was a mistake on the patch notes. They devs had fixed a tooltip issue with multiplicative damage but somehow it made its way into the notes as a nerf.

With this clarification, there is no concern for any Barbarian mains. If you are planning to make this build yourself, check out our Diablo 4 Bash Barbarian build guide to help you create the most effective brawler in Diablo 4 Season 4.

