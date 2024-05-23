Diablo 4 Season 4: 5 best Uniques for Necromancers

Necromancers have so many great unique options in Diablo 4 Season 4. Some of these will be incredibly hard to find, but they’re certainly worth it. At least one of these has popped up for us in the Seasonal Journey rewards, making those challenges worth completing. However, note that this is a list based on personal preference, as someone who loves playing the Necromancer class.

Your approach may vary; thus, you’ll want other uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4, such as Doombringer or The Grandfather. Don’t worry though, there are more than enough powerful pieces of equipment for the Necromancer—the best class of this season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Best Uniques for Necromancers in Diablo 4 Season 4

1) Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul

This is one of the best uniques for Necromancers, period (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps one of the most ridiculous uniques I’ve seen throughout Diablo 4 Season 4, it’s also one of the best Necromancer items. Since Minion Necromancer is the best build right now, having powerful items to supplement those powers helps.

This amazing ring automatically activates Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils on nearby corpses every few seconds. I cannot stress enough how amazing this was for me when it dropped among my Seasonal Journey rewards. Solid stats, and consistently useful abilities casting for free? What’s not to like?

2) Blood Moon Breeches

These pants are both stylish and devastating (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Blood Moon Breeches ‌enhance your Skeletons amazingly. Now they have a chance to curse enemies when they attack! On top of that, it has damage reduction against cursed enemies, making it even more desirable. That’s not all though; another facet to these pants makes them a must-have.

Enemies afflicted with at least one of your curses also take increased Overpower damage. That’s something you’re going to want for your swarm of undead. This unique item takes the already best class in Diablo 4 Season 4 and makes it even more devastating.

3) Black River

One of my favorite items added in recent months (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Black River gives you plenty of extra points on your skills, such as Hewn Flesh, and Corpse Skills. It’s already a solid weapon, with great stats across the board. It also enhances Corpse Explosion, which is arguably the most powerful skill Necromancers have in Diablo 4 Season 4, making this unique a must-own.

Instead of a normal Corpse Explosion, the skill consumes up to four additional corpses, dealing an immense amount of extra damage, and a larger radius, based on how many corpses fueled the skill. This means you’ll probably spam the button a bit less, but the tradeoff is having way more damage. To top it off, it’s not like you’ll run out of corpses to use in Diablo 4.

4) Ebonpiercer

Blight just got a whole lot better (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ebonpiercer is a highly useful unique amulet for Necromancers in Diablo 4 Season 4. It boasts plenty of resistances, damage reduction from targets afflicted by Shadow Damage Over Time Afflicted enemies, and Essence cost reduction. That by itself is already solid for an amulet. This piece of equipment is all about enhancing the usefulness of Blight.

When you cast Blight while wearing Ebonpiercer, the skill now shoots out four projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over time, triggering the earlier properties of the equipment. Suddenly, you’re taking less damage, and killing enemies so much faster.

5) Cruor’s Embrace

This new unique could make your damage spike wildly out of control (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cruour’s Embrace is a new unique in Diablo 4, and this one’s for all the Blood Surge fans out there. It gives a passive bonus to your Blood Surge skill levels, more Core damage, more Overpower damage, and a chance to heal on hit. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

What I like about it is the main affix, though. Blood Surge now consumes corpses to trigger mini novas, which deal additional damage. Damage is increased by 10% for each target drained by the initial Blood Surge, up to 50%. That’s not all, though. You also gain 20% more damage per corpse consumed. That is going to get out of hand very fast.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides

Season 4 Review || Best Leveling Builds || Best Necromancer Build S4 || Strongest S4 Builds ||