Incredible change to farming Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4 confirmed

A few Reddit users have shared incredible Diablo 4 information concerning Uber Uniques. Originally, players needed to combat Level 85+ enemies to farm these items, as well as Uber Bosses like Duriel. With Season 4 of Blizzard’s hit Action RPG, some fascinating changes have been noticed. Players can get Uber Uniques much earlier than that, with some players reporting levels as low as 54, World Tier 3 for their drops.

While I’ve seen standard uniques dropping far more often in World Tier 2, such as the Necromancer’s Blood Moon Breeches, the notion that Uber Uniques are easier to farm in Diablo 4 is a welcome change for many fans.

Here’s what you need to know about this change.

Farming Uber Uniques before Level 85 is a great change to Diablo 4 in Season 4

While some Redditors have noted Uber Uniques are dropping in World Tier 3 of Diablo 4, others on social media have responded, stating they've been getting them as early as the second day into this current season. Regardless, having the information officially confirmed by screenshots on Reddit does help confirm the suspicion: it’s easier to farm these incredible items now.

Redditor Hanhburgler showed off that they received the incredibly powerful Uber Unique Ring of Starless Skies at Level 54, on World Tier 3. The screenshot showed the incredibly rare item, having received it as a random drop. No farming of Nightmare Dungeons on Tier 4, no farming Uber bosses, just a random drop in the wild.

It gets even better, though: Redditor zzzpoohzzz found the Harlequin Crest, also known as “Shako,” in a World Tier 3 Nightmare Dungeon. Harlequin Crest is easily one of the rarest items in the game, not to mention the most powerful. The +4 ranks to all skills and 20% damage reduction is absolutely nothing to turn your nose up at. Few builds in the game don’t immediately benefit from this item.

Seeing these posts officially confirms it’s much easier to get Uber Uniques in Diablo 4—easier than ever before. The drop rates might still be fairly low in normal situations, and Tier 4 versions will likely have better stats, but it’s still worth chasing. It makes these items feel more plausible to farm for players who desperately want them in their collections.

Apparently, Uber Uniques can drop from almost anywhere in World Tier 3 content; Helltides, Elites, or bosses. It’s up to you, the player, to farm however you’d like. You can still target farm in Tier 4 if you want, but there’s now at least a more fun way. Players who are simply grinding through the game and defeating content have a shot at these remarkable items.

