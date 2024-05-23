Diablo 4: All Uber Uniques in Season 4, ranked

As of Season 4, Diablo 4 only has eight Uber Uniques. Towards the launch of the game, these weapons and armor pieces felt incredibly powerful. Remarkably rare, they offered unique powers that no other pieces of gear in the game held. However, now that we’re in Season 4: Loot Reborn, there are also Uniques and Legendaries that I feel can stand up to these Ubers.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of change between the regular tier list and this one. Uber Uniques feel less worthwhile in Diablo 4 Season 4. There are so many other pieces of gear I can unlock with far less effort. However, there were noteworthy changes to getting Uber Uniques.

While you can farm Uber Uniques starting at level 55 monsters, the drop rate is still abysmal. Thankfully, you can also craft Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4, but you need four Resplendent Sparks - those drop off of Level 200 bosses, among other ways. Which of these stand out as the best, though?

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list of Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4

S-Tier

These are the cream of the crop without a doubt. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Harlequin Crest

Ring of Starless Skies

Grandfather

These are still the top-tier Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4, no question. Harlequin Crest, for example, is useful in a wide assortment of builds because of its amazing stats, +4 to all Skill Ranks, and the 20% damage reduction. It’s a remarkable piece of gear that should never be overlooked. However, there are going to be times when other things might be more ideal.

Ring of Starless Skies is another one I’m very fond of in Season 4. Reducing the resource cost of my skills and increasing damage by using my Primary Resource? Oh yes, there are plenty of builds that can get something out of this. If you like to spam particular abilities, this is for you.

Then there’s the mighty weapon known as The Grandfather in Diablo 4. It’s simple and elegant, in its own way. It increases your Critical Strike Damage by 100% - on top of that, the stats can roll higher than normal, making it very desirable for any build that uses a two-handed weapon.

A-Tier

The A-Tier offerings are also valid - if not as strong as S-Tier. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Doombringer

Tyrael’s Might

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

The A-Tier Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4 are not as good as the ones above them but are flexible and useful in their own ways. Doombringer is a classic weapon in the game, with its ability to deal extra shadow damage and reduce incoming damage. I don’t know that it’s quite on the same level as The Grandfather, but I think they’re close enough.

Tyrael’s Might is the newest Uber Unique, however. I don’t think it’s quite S-Tier at this time, but that’s something that could change. While you’re in full health, your skills also release devastating blasts of holy energy. It’s easy to stay at full health, and since it reads “skills”, all your buttons deal this extra burst of damage. That sounds incredible.

However, I’ve softened my stance on Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander. I think the nearly 30% potential stun chance is nice, and with as many Elites that can show up in major encounters, you could get some amazing Shrine procs - like Invulnerability.

B-Tier

These are, unfortunately, barely worth it - except in select situations. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Melted Heart of Selig

Andariel’s Visage

The B-Tier Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 are still decent, but are a bit more restrictive, or don’t offer as much as the items in higher tier levels. While I like the concept of Melted Heart of Selig, I think the worth of it depends on how hard the content you’re doing is.

It takes 75% of the damage you take and drains two of your Primary Resource, for each 1% of your Maximum Health lost. In the right situations, this is a complete lifesaver, but I don’t know how often that’s going to be something someone is grateful to have on their character.

Then there’s Andariel’s Visage. It’s great if you like Poison Resistance, and dealing the occasional Poison Nova. That’s really about it. It also has a bit of lifesteal too, but you can get that without hunting an Uber Unique in Diablo 4 Season 4. It’s a neat item, but there are far too many better choices.

