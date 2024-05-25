Diablo 4 patch notes for version 1.4.1: Masterworking and Scattered Prism drop changes, UI fixes, and more

Patch notes for Diablo 4 build 1.4.1 have gone live ahead of its release on May 28, 2024. The first major patch for Diablo 4 Season 4, this version will make some adjustments in the same vein as its original itemization and progression changes. Blizzard is also fixing some of the new bugs that have surfaced with Season 4, which is par for the course.

One the bigger changes you might want to know is making Helltides somewhat harder by giving Hellborne enemies additional fire damage ticks on-attack. This is to balance the newer and better Helltides, which now have a chance to drop Uber Uniques.

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for Diablo 4 version 1.4.1, and all of the changes players can expect on May 28.

Patch notes: All changes in Diablo 4 build 1.4.1 (May 28, 2024)

Here are all the changes in the new version, per Diablo 4 1.4.1 patch notes:

The Enchanting window now explicitly informs you that you can't re-roll into a Greater Affix.

Hellborne enemies in Helltide now deal additional fire damage with their attacks.

Masterworking materials can now be directly transmuted instead of requiring the opening of a Materials Cache to receive them.

Once Masterworking is unlocked by one character, it is now always accessible on all characters across realms.

The Armor cap is now displayed in the tooltip when hovering over Armor in character stats.

The surge damage from Sorcerer's Enhanced Charged bolts has been increased from 30% to 45%.

Reworked item stat comparisons to be more intuitive when the same stat appears on an item multiple times, which most often occurs with tempered items.

The Whisper bounty requirements for defeating Hellborne has been reduced from defeating 3 to defeating 1.

Masterworking Gold cost reduction

The Gold cost of Masterworking in Diablo 4 has been reduced. For example,

Ranks 1-4: Unchanged

Rank 5: reduced from 450,000 to 400,000

Rank 8: reduced from 1,000,000 to 800,000

Rank 12: reduced from 10,000,000 to 2,500,000

As the developer note says:

"We want to make the main push for Masterworking to be focused on the acquisition of materials, and less focused on needing the Gold. We want to avoid the possibility of having the materials available, but needing to take extra time to collect the Gold."

Scattered Prism drop rate changes

The drop rates for Scattered Prisms have been increased from multiple sources. Treasure Goblins now drop more Scattered Prisms overall:

15% Chance in World Tiers I and II

25% Chance in World Tier III

30% Chance in World Tier IV

World Bosses now always drop Scattered Prisms, and the amount they drop increases by World Tier.

World Tiers I and II: 1 Scattered Prism

World Tier III: 2 Scattered Prisms

World Tier IV: 3 Scattered Prisms

The Butcher will always drop a Scattered Prism on defeat.