Diablo 4 Season 4: How to unlock Masterworking?

In Diablo 4 Season 4, Masterwoking is a crafting system that can be immensely helpful for players. This endgame crafting system allows one to upgrade the existing affixes of items. While upgrades can be applied at the Blacksmith, it can be difficult as you must explore dungeons for crafting materials. Since the crafting system is new, not many know how to unlock or use it.

This article will go through everything about Masterworking Diablo 4: how it works, how to unlock it, and more.

How to unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4

Players can use the loot from the Pit of Artificers dungeon to unlock Masterworking (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Masterworking can help upgrade gears, you must first unlock it. To use it, first gather materials from an endgame activity called Pit of Artificers. It is a randomized dungeon that has a different layout for each run.

Note that your character needs to be in World Tier 4 to clear the Pit of Artificers or unlock Masterworking. After achieving World Tier 4 with your character and unlocking the Diablo 4 Season 4 endgame dungeon, enter it to get materials for Masterworking.

Completing a single run in the Pit can offer various legendary drops. Although loot can be found in the dungeon, look out for certain materials that are needed for Masterworking. Here are the necessary materials required for Masterworking in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Obducite

Ingolith

Neathiron

After collecting all the required materials, head to the blacksmith and start the process.

How to Masterwork in Diablo 4

Players can use Masterworking to increase the stats of their Affixes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have unlocked Masterworking and cleared the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 Season 4, start putting it to work. Currently, the game only allows you to use it on Ancestral Legendary items with two Tempered Affixes or Unique Items. After collecting the required materials, head to the Blacksmith and access the Masterworking menu. It will allow you to upgrade one gear.

You can simply upgrade the weapon from the blacksmith, with the only hard facet being clearing the dungeon and collecting the material. Note that any selected item can be upgraded 12 times, given you have enough materials.

Each upgrade will give a five percent on all the other upgrades. However, you get a 25% increase on a random affix in ranks 4, 8, and 12. As the upgrades are random and you cannot decide which affix gets the huge increase, you can reset the Masterwork to 0 and start all over again.

Masterworking strengthens your build by selecting the right gear and making it the best by increasing its affixes.

