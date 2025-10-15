Are Blue Protocol Servers down right now? (October 15)

Did you also get disconnected while playing Blue Protocol Star Resonance unexpectedly? Fret not, as you aren’t the only one who suddenly started receiving ‘Failed to retrieve server list’ on the title screen. The player count on Steam, which was over 60,000 on October 15, 2025, suddenly dropped to less than 12,000 as people reported mass disconnection from the newly released MMORPG title.Let’s find out the possible reasons why the game is facing a server issue and how long you’ll need to wait before continuing your hunt for Legendary gear from Brigand Leader.Blue Protocol Star Resonance servers face an unexpected crashAn unexpected crash prevents players from logging in (Image via SteamDB)As player queries started pouring in, an official confirmation from Blue Protocol's social media account on X (Twitter) for the Europe, North America, and South America regions confirmed the news regarding the server issues.“Dear Adventurers, we are aware that the Blue Protocol: Star Resonance servers are currently down due to an unexpected crash. Our team is already investigating and working to restore full service as quickly as possible,” the official statement wrote.As stated, the issue isn’t related to server maintenance, but occurred due to an unexpected crash. It could happen due to a lot of reasons, a few of them being:Sever overloadDDoS attackTechnical issuesCurrently, all servers are experiencing the same issue. Bokura/A Plus is currently working to find and resolve the problem as soon as possible. However, apart from the information about the crash, there are no further details regarding the mass server crash.When will Blue Protocol Star Resonance servers go back online?As mentioned, the issue occurred due to an unexpected crash, and there is currently no information on when the servers may come back online. For now, it’s best to wait for an official update on the issue. Due to the unexpected downtime, you may find some free goodies in the mail next time you can log into the game.In the meantime, check out other related guides and features:BPSR VS PSO2: Which one is the better anime-MMO to try?How to set up auto-battle in BPSR?