Are Blue Protocol Servers down right now? (October 15)

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Oct 15, 2025 12:47 GMT
The NA, LATUM, and EU servers for Blue Protocol are currently down (Image via A Plus)
Did you also get disconnected while playing Blue Protocol Star Resonance unexpectedly? Fret not, as you aren’t the only one who suddenly started receiving ‘Failed to retrieve server list’ on the title screen. The player count on Steam, which was over 60,000 on October 15, 2025, suddenly dropped to less than 12,000 as people reported mass disconnection from the newly released MMORPG title.

Let’s find out the possible reasons why the game is facing a server issue and how long you’ll need to wait before continuing your hunt for Legendary gear from Brigand Leader.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance servers face an unexpected crash

An unexpected crash prevents players from logging in (Image via SteamDB)
As player queries started pouring in, an official confirmation from Blue Protocol's social media account on X (Twitter) for the Europe, North America, and South America regions confirmed the news regarding the server issues.

“Dear Adventurers, we are aware that the Blue Protocol: Star Resonance servers are currently down due to an unexpected crash. Our team is already investigating and working to restore full service as quickly as possible,” the official statement wrote.
As stated, the issue isn’t related to server maintenance, but occurred due to an unexpected crash. It could happen due to a lot of reasons, a few of them being:

  • Sever overload
  • DDoS attack
  • Technical issues

Currently, all servers are experiencing the same issue. Bokura/A Plus is currently working to find and resolve the problem as soon as possible. However, apart from the information about the crash, there are no further details regarding the mass server crash.

When will Blue Protocol Star Resonance servers go back online?

As mentioned, the issue occurred due to an unexpected crash, and there is currently no information on when the servers may come back online. For now, it’s best to wait for an official update on the issue. Due to the unexpected downtime, you may find some free goodies in the mail next time you can log into the game.

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

