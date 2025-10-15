Blue Protocol Star Resonance vs PSO2: Which one is the better anime-MMO to try?

PSO2 now has some competition, thanks to Blue Protocol Star Resonance finally hitting the anime MMO market. Both free-to-play games, and despite Phantasy Star Online 2 being available for quite a few years, and releasing tons of content and collaborations, the choice between which game I think is more enjoyable is closer than I initially thought it would be. Both have obvious benefits in terms of aesthetic and enjoyment, and both are free-to-play, with obvious microtransactions.

Of course, this is just one writer’s opinion, so do take it with a grain of salt. If you’re a lifelong Phantasy Star fan, and don’t mind any shortcomings the game may or may not have, by all means, play what you love! I just think both games may be worth trying to see what you think, but overall, I think Blue Protocol is better than PSO2 as an anime MMO.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is currently better than PSO2 as an anime MMO

1) Both games have solid gameplay but Blue Protocol barely beats out PSO2

I honestly think the gameplay for both Blue Protocol and PSO2 are both pretty solid offerings. You have a list of 8 classes in Blue Protocol with two specializations each, and PSO2 has 9 (with three that cannot be taken at character select). However, interestingly enough, the huge amount of classes in PSO2 does frustrate some fans. They prefer the original Phantasy Star Online, with its fewer options; I’m not in that camp, though.

I like the style and fluidity of the combat in BPSR more, to be honest (Image via A-Plus)

One thing that also deters people from enjoying PSO2 is that some think the story is bland, and combat doesn’t feel challenging. If nothing else, the combat for PSO2 is incredibly flashy, and it looks amazing, as it always has. The biggest thing I've heard from others is that Phantasy Star Online 2 is just boring right now. Admittedly, it hasn't hooked me in a couple of years now, so I can't really argue that.

While the early story for Blue Protocol is also nothing to write home about, I do think it picks up. However, I think the overall gameplay and challenge of Blue Protocol is more enjoyable.

One thing I think helps Blue Protocol for gamers is that you aren’t stuck on PC or console. Mobile gaming is still gaming, whether you like it or not. Being able to take the game on the go is a really nice touch, especially for people like me that travel frequently for work.

I do think one thing that might turn people off though is that it does have Auto Play/Auto Battle. It’s still a game that requires skill, but having Auto Play for grinding mob kills or something isn’t the worst to me.

2) Aesthetic really depends on which you prefer: more fantasy or more sci-fi

I can’t really tell you which of the aesthetics are better between the two games, because they both have a sci-fi/fantasy blend. PSO2 has more sci-fi, I suppose, while Blue Protocol leans more in the fantasy direction.

PSO2 has a flashier sci-fi look, and it's one I've always really quite enjoyed (Image via SEGA)

Personally, I’m a fan of both, but if I had to pick it for looks, it might go to Phantasy Star Online 2, just for all the cool collaborations they’ve done. SEGA does have a leg up there, in that they can use their IPs to offer awesome cosmetics in-game.

That said, I like the visuals for BPSR more. That also is thanks to it being a newer game, so it has more updated visuals compared to the older Phantasy Star. That’s really all up to personal preference though.

3) Monetization is both about the same: both have pay-for-convenience

What about monetization, though? Both games you have, at best, pay-for-convenience. I wouldn’t call either game a pay-to-win scam, that’s for sure. You always have people online accusing online games of being pay-to-win, and it really depends on how you define that.

I don’t think pay-for-convenience is bad, as long as the grind to unlock the same things for free is reasonable. As long as that exists, you’ll have no complaints from me. Neither game is really that predatory, at least, as far as I’ve seen.

4) PSO2 has a richer customization system than Blue Protocol

While I do love Blue Protocol, it’s character customization upon creation is pretty bland. You get three styles of body type, and some flashy hair colors, but that’s it. PSO2 has a vast suite of sliders and ways to adjust your character design.

The anime girls in Blue Protocol are cute, but PSO2 lets you do virtually anything (Image via SEGA/YouTube@Skulls Nightshade)

You can do so much with the Phantasy Star system, creating characters that look like virtually anyone; similar to what you can do with Black Desert’s customization. If you want to make truly wild anime characters, you can do more with SEGA’s system comparatively speaking.

5) The numbers don’t lie - PSO2 has far fewer players

While yes, PSO2 is solo-friendly, these kinds of games are just more fun with friends, or strangers that become friends. The sad fact is that PSO2 just doesn’t have the population that Blue Protocol has right now.

PSO2 averages around 1,000 players a day on Steam, and right now A-Plus’s MMO has around 30-50k on Steam. That doesn’t account for mobile or the standalone client either. It’s going to be easier to group in BPSR, quite frankly.

You’d probably need active friends in Phantasy Star Online 2, but that isn’t to say it’s a dead game. It’s just not as populated. There are certainly plenty of good reasons to play Phantasy Star Online 2, and while BPSR is the “new hotness”, I do have hope that it stands the test of time and lasts as a solid anime MMO offering.

