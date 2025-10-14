Is Blue Protocol Star Resonance f2p-friendly or pay-to-win?

As a free-to-play game, Blue Protocol Star Resonance immediately has people asking if it’s pay-to-win, or if it’s f2p-friendly. It’s a fair question too, but the downside comes in when you consider that everyone has a different opinion on what constitutes a pay-to-win game. Some people insist that if you can buy any convenience item at all, that means it’s already a predatory game, but not everyone thinks that way.
You also have to consider factors like content being time-gated; most content in the game is time-gated, and even if whales do manage to buy a bunch of power through convenience items, it’s still a game that requires skill to complete the content. Is Blue Protocol f2p friendly, or is it pay-to-win slop? Let’s talk about that.
Blue Protocol Star Resonance is mostly f2p-friendly, but is more pay-for-convenience than p2w
Blue Protocol Star Resonance is not a pay-to-win game, but is certainly pay-for-convenience. It’s still very highly f2p in reality, but is going to still feel pretty grindy, thanks to how time-gated things are, and how many different resources you need to manage. You need stuff like Advanced Skill Books for your skills, Starforge Crystals for your gear improvements, and Luno for pretty much every single thing in the game.
Advanced Skill Books, for example, can be unlocked by doing in-game content, but you can also buy them on the Player Market. That requires players to farm and sacrifice their own books to sell to other players; that’s not pay-to-win, not in my book. This could change later, but at launch, this isn’t an issue.
The same goes for Starforge Crystals, which are used to upgrade your gear. You have to grind to get these by completing dungeons, and thus, are a scarce resource depending on how much grinding you choose to do in Blue Protocol.
Your only other options are from Resource Shops (not real-money), the Player Market or from the rotating Mystery Shop. Again, as it comes to the Player Market, you can expect players to want to hoard these for now.
Luno should never be a scarce resource, as it’s the main currency, and rewarded for doing pretty much anything in Blue Protocol. Sure, you can use the paid currency to buy Luno from other players, but will players be giving up their Luno this way early on? Hard to tell.
While yes, there are a ton of microtransactions in this game, as well as a Battle Pass, I still don’t think Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a pay-to-win game. It definitely has some convenience options, but everything you can buy, you can grind for in the game (other than the fancy costumes).
I don’t think it’s especially predatory either, at least, not at this time. That could change in the future. The main reason I don’t think Star Resonance is a pay-to-win game, is because it still requires skill.
If you’re bad at the game, you’re not going to succeed, even if you buy convenience items. I do, however, think the Battle Pass/Monthly Card are worth it for people who want to invest in the game. In that way, it’s kind of a gacha game, but also definitely not.
Think of it as a subscription, like any other MMO, that comes with some extra bonuses. In that way, it’s not too dissimilar from ESO+. If you want to enjoy this game as a f2p MMO, you can certainly do that, and easily.
Check out our other Blue Protocol Star Resonance guides and features
- Blue Protocol Star Resonance: Day 5 checklist guide
- Blue Protocol Star Resonance class tier list: All specs ranked
- How to get Arcane Seal for unlocking passives in Blue Protocol Star Resonance