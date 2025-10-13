Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 5 checklist guide 

The Day 5 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is here with the daily reset, pushing players to a small fraction of the endgame. Players will be getting taste of new powers with Legendary gear pieces, alongside comfort in the new Homestead system. Day 5 will also test the player's build and ability to manage proper skill rotation, as Chaotic Realm's Hard difficulty awaits.

This article lists everything you can do in Day 5 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Day 5 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a list of everything you can do in Day 5 of BPSR:

Finish main story.

Finish side quests until the level cap of 42.

Complete Ocean Platinum side quest to unlock homestead.

Refine all gear pieces to 3.

Advance any three active skills to Tier 3.

Upgrade all active skills to level 16.

Complete Trial Path Floor 12 and have 42 Talent Points by the end of Day 5.

Run Towering Ruin in Hard mode for Legendary Armor and Ring.

Defeat Muku Chief World boss for Legendary Boots and Charm.

1) Finish main and side quests

Quest journal (Image via A Plus)

Finish the Episode 3 Part 2 main story quest until you are time-gated. Additionally, complete side quests with hefty EXP reward to reach the level cap of 42 in day 5. Daily activities from the seasonal hub will contribute highly to acquiring levels as well.

2) Homestead

Homestead can be unlocked in Day 5 by completing the Ocean Platinum side quest. Go through the main quest to level up, and you will find the side quest within your journal, under the Guide Quests tab. The quest will appear once you are level 40.

3) Refine

Refining gear (Image via A Plus)

Refine all gear pieces to +3 from Asterleeds vendor. Your priority after getting new gear pieces everyday should be this. If you run out of materials, wait for the next reset, an refine until you run out again.

4) Active skills tier and level

Active skills (Image via A Plus)

Advance any three active skill you are using to Tier 3, and increase all the skill's level to 16.

5) Complete Trial Path Floor 12

Trial Path Floor 12 (Image via A Plus)

Complete the 12th Floor of Trials Path to get the extra two Talent Points, capping you to 42 in Day 5.

6) Towering Ruin Hard

Towering Ruin Hard (Image via A Plus)

Complete the Towering Ruin Chaotic Realm in Hard mode for Legendary Armor and Ring.

7) Muku Chief

Muku Chief in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Track Muku Chief's location from the Monster Hunt page, and farm the boss for Legendary Boots and Charm. You can refer to our complete guide on beginner Legendary weapon farming to get a clearer idea.

