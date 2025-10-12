How to get Legendary weapon as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Legendary weapons in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance can contribute significantly to a player's prowess. Getting a gold-tier item very early in your journey will benefit your Ability Score, and most importantly, grant a fixed affix with higher stat number. This can be found on weapons, armor pieces, and accessories.

This article lists the quickest way to get a guaranteed Legendary weapon for your class as a beginner. Note that we are assuming you have a low-level character, and only want to get a Legendary with minimal effort.

Legendary weapon farm as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

To start your weapon farm, we will go over two primary methods. The first is the normal method, where you can level your character upto the Day 3 cap, and then farm a world boss by fighting it repeatedly. The second is also a world boss, but only this time, it can be exploited using a bug, allowing you to even go AFK amidst the fight.

Note that Legendary weapons drop from world bosses, and doesn't come with the reward chest you open using the "Boss Loot Key." Hence, the drop is based on luck. In endgame, rest assured that there will be a more thorough process of Legendary farming via high-tier Chaotic Realm Dungeons.

Brigand Leader is a level 35 world boss that can be found in the Brigand Camp, west of Minsterhorn. Open your Monster Hunt menu, and track the location.

Brigand Leader world boss in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

For the second option, head for the Muku Chief boss fight, which is a Level 45 boss. Chances of you surviving against any attacks from this boss in the early game is very low, so we are going to be exploiting a bug.

Track the location and avoid all enemies on your way. At the very end, when you encounter the arena, head for the ledge as shown in the image below.

Ledge behind Muku Chief's arena (Image via A Plus)

Stand of the ledge, and you are free to put your character in auto-attack. It is important to have a party for this process, as Muku Chief is a higher-tier enemy with a lot of health. Muku Chief's attacks do not reach any player standing on the ledge.

Line list in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

To get a crowded server for farming Muku Chief, advertize/look for a party in the global chat, and then change the Line to enter the instance of other people that also wants to defeat the boss. The option to change your line can be found just below your mini-map. On PC, the default keybind is 'P'.

Other sources for Legendary items, as mentioned earlier, higher tier Chaotic Realm Dungeons. As there are no cap to how many times you can run a Dungeon until you get your preferred item, the farm is endless.

