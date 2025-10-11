How to get Arcane Seal for unlocking passives in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance?

Arcane Seal is one of the primary currencies to unlock major passive points in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. There are two currencies that can be used for unlocking passives, with one being directed to small nodes, and the other being for larger nodes. Arcane Seal is used for the latter, and it is not obtained by simply leveling up.

Ad

There are three kinds of Arcane Seal for different classes, including Attack Red, Guardian Blue, and Support Green.

This article lists the different ways to get Arcane Seal for unlocking large passive nodes.

Best Arcane Seal sources in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a list of the places you can get Arcane Seals from:

Basic Star Chest (chance to drop).

Arcane Seal Chest from multiple shops and activities.

Honor Coin Shop.

Trial Path, specifically every three floors and completion of the time-challenges.

Trading Center.

Season Pass.

Mystery Store.

Ad

Trending

Basic Star Chest:

Basic Star Chest in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Can be obtained from most activities, by leveling up, and the Mystery Store in exchange for Bound Red Orbs. Each major node requires one Seal in the early game. However, we do not recommend purchasing Chests from Mystery Store, and instead, turn in Life Skill materials for Cargo box within the Guild Center to get a Chest.

Ad

Arcane Seal Chest:

Arcane Seal Chest (Image via A Plus)

An Arcane Seal Chest allows a player to choose between a Red, Blue, or a Green Arcane Seal, according to your equipped class. These chests can be found in the Honor Coin Shop, Season Pass, and the Mystery Store.

Ad

Trial Path:

Trial Path Floor 3 (Image via A Plus)

The Trial Path, accessible in Asterleeds, offers multiple Arcane Seals upon completing of three floors. Hence, in every three floor thresholds, there will be an Arcane Seal waiting for you, alongside some Talent Points.

Ad

Other sources:

Trading Center is a good place to purchase off Arcane Seals in exchange for Luno, which is the basic currency in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More