WoW Legion Remix: Above the Winter Moonlight walkthrough

WoW Legion Remix’s Above the Winter Moonlight is tripping some players up, regardless of what class they’re playing. There’s been an issue reported with it that the first quest objective icon isn’t leading players to the appropriate location, but thankfully, it’s actually a lot closer than you might think. This quest appears in the Stormheim region, during the Trial of Will storyline.

This could be potentially confusing for players who haven’t played through the Legion content initially, but we’re here to help. If you’re wondering where the Grapple Point in particular is in WoW Legion Remix’s Above the Winter Moonlight, here’s what you need to know.

How to easily complete Above the Winter Moonlight in WoW Legion Remix

The first objective of Above the Winter Moonlight is tripping some players up in WoW Legion Remix, because the quest indicator appears to be having issues in game for some people. Thankfully, it’s really not that far away from where you pick up the quest. Speak to Commander Lorna Crowley in the Hrydshal tower (45.62. 73.04), and you’ll get the first objective.

Just look at the circled area on this image, and you'll see the only Grappling Point you need to hook to (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need to Grapple to the Mountain Path. If you’re using TomTom, just type “/way 46.36, 74.45” and it will point you to a grappling hook point on the mountain path to your right. After speaking to Commander Lorna, just look to your right (southeast on the mini-map), and it should be right there.

Since this is WoW Legion Remix, and you have access to flight, once you’ve grappled to that point, you can just fly to the next objective and speak to Vethir, higher up on the mountain. You can certainly grind your way up the mountain path, or you can just mount up, and fly to (44.64, 77.49) and interact with Vethir.

You can simply fly over all the tornados, and enemies, and just head right to the dragon Vethir (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The only normal objective you need to complete with Above the Winter Moonlight is to grapple to the mountain path. If you choose to fly over, or use any movement power other than activating the grappling hook, the quest won’t continue.

