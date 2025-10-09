WoW Legion Remix: Above the Winter Moonlight walkthrough

WoW Legion Remix’s Above the Winter Moonlight is tripping some players up, regardless of what class they’re playing. There’s been an issue reported with it that the first quest objective icon isn’t leading players to the appropriate location, but thankfully, it’s actually a lot closer than you might think. This quest appears in the Stormheim region, during the Trial of Will storyline.
This could be potentially confusing for players who haven’t played through the Legion content initially, but we’re here to help. If you’re wondering where the Grapple Point in particular is in WoW Legion Remix’s Above the Winter Moonlight, here’s what you need to know.
How to easily complete Above the Winter Moonlight in WoW Legion Remix
The first objective of Above the Winter Moonlight is tripping some players up in WoW Legion Remix, because the quest indicator appears to be having issues in game for some people. Thankfully, it’s really not that far away from where you pick up the quest. Speak to Commander Lorna Crowley in the Hrydshal tower (45.62. 73.04), and you’ll get the first objective.
You need to Grapple to the Mountain Path. If you’re using TomTom, just type “/way 46.36, 74.45” and it will point you to a grappling hook point on the mountain path to your right. After speaking to Commander Lorna, just look to your right (southeast on the mini-map), and it should be right there.
Since this is WoW Legion Remix, and you have access to flight, once you’ve grappled to that point, you can just fly to the next objective and speak to Vethir, higher up on the mountain. You can certainly grind your way up the mountain path, or you can just mount up, and fly to (44.64, 77.49) and interact with Vethir.
The only normal objective you need to complete with Above the Winter Moonlight is to grapple to the mountain path. If you choose to fly over, or use any movement power other than activating the grappling hook, the quest won’t continue.
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- WoW Legion Remix: Best ways to farm Bronze
- Demon Hunter’s third spec, Devourer, finally coming in WoW Midnight
- WoW The War WIthin: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)
- WoW Legion Remix: All mounts unlockable with Bronze