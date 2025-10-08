WoW Legion Remix: All mounts unlockable with Bronze

WoW Legion Remix has a wealth of mounts to unlock. Whether you want cool remixed versions of Class Hall mounts, or want to unlock cool mounts that are otherwise a complete pain to pick up due to low drop rate, they’ve got you covered. There are dozens of mounts, and you could wind up spending a ton of Bronze unlocking these across your characters. Thankfully, it will be pretty easy to farm Bronze in Legion Remix.

Ad

Many of these mounts were available in the game previously, and still are to this day. Others are exclusive to this mode, but unlocking them will let you use them on the Retail servers too, so they’re worth having in your collection. Here’s everything you’ll be able to unlock, and how much Bronze it will cost you.

All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 1 (Skies of Fire)

Technically, the Class Hall Remixed mounts will be available for the entirety of WoW Legion Remix, and you can get them either with an achievement, or Bronze. I only recommend buying the mounts you really don’t want to grind for. It will become very easy to level classes, but if you simply don’t care about Mage, for example, but want the floating disc, you can get it with Bronze.

Ad

Trending

Class Mount Achievement Bronze Cost Death Knight Felscorned Reisn of the Vilebrood Vanquisher Timerunner: Death Knight 20000 Demon Hunter Slayer's Reins of the Felscorned Shrieker Timerunner: Demon Hunter 20000 Druid Feldruid's Scornwing Idol Timerunner: Druid 20000 Hunter Reins of the Felscorned Wolfhawk Timerunner: Hunter 20000 Mage Archmage's Felscorned Disc Timerunner: Mage 20000 Monk Felscorned Grandmaster's Bell Timerunner: Monk 20000 Paladin Reins of the Highlord's Felscorned Charger Timerunner: Paladin 20000 Priest Felscorned Seeker's Whistle Timerunner: Priest 20000 Rogue Shadowblade's Reisn of Felscorned Portent Timerunner: Rogue 20000 Shaman Felscorned Tempest Totem Timerunner: Shaman 20000 Warlock Felscorned Reins of the Netherlord's Dreadsteed Timerunner: Warlock 20000 Warrior Iron Reins of the Felscorned War Wyrm Timerunner: Warrior 20000

Ad

All of these mounts can be purchased at the Infinite Bazaar, from Hemet Nesingwary XVII, for Bronze during WoW Legion Remix. They will be available for the whole time, but shouldn’t unlock until Phase 1 starts (which is right now). You can begin unlocking these when you’ve completed enough of the Legion Remix tutorial.

There are way more Hippogryphs than I remembered (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you’ve accepted Infinite Meetings, you can purchase mounts from Hemet Nesingwary. Interestingly enough, Phase 1 includes the Spirit of Eche’ro, which is only available two days out of the whole year.

Ad

Remixed Mounts (10,000 Bronze each)

Reins of the Illidari Dreadstalker

Reins of the Illidari Blightstalker

Reins of the Highland Elderhorn

Reins of the Treetop Highmountain Eagle

Reins of the Snowy Highmountain Eagle

Reins of the Wretched Fel Bat

Reins of the Ashplague Fel Bat

Reins of the Bloodhunter Fel Bat

Reins of the Gloomdark Nightmare

Reins of the Turquoise Courser

Reins of the Golden Sunrunner

Reins of the Twilight Courser

Reins of the Brimstone Courser

Reins of theChestnut Courser

Reins of the Leystone Basilisk

Reins of the Felslate Basilisk

Reins of the Slag Basilisk

Reins of the Aquamarine Basilisk

Ad

Rare Mounts (100,000 Bronze each)

Reins of the Long-Forgotten Hippogryph

Spirit of Eche’ro

Fathom Dweller

Arcadian War Turtle

Reins of the Llothien Prowler

All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 2 (Rise of the Nightfallen)

Phase 2 of WoW Legion Remix, Rise of the Nightfallen, adds a few more remixed mounts, and some noteworthy, rare mounts you can grind for. Gul’dan, who awaits at the end of Nighthold, may not want to give up his mount, so you can buy two versions of it. The Normal version (Living Infernal Core), and the Mythic version (Fiendish Hellfire Core).

Ad

I’m also a huge fan of the Bonesteed remixed mounts; I love the undead mount types, what can I say? Phase 2 will let you buy these for Bronze, and that’s the only way you can pick up these WoW Legion Remix mounts.

This article only serves to show what mounts I'm missing, it feels like (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ad

Remixed mounts (10,000 Bronze each)

Reins of the Arcberry Manasaber

Reins of the Bonesteed of Triumph

Reins of the Bonesteed of Bloodsheld

Reins of the Bonesteed of Plague

Reins of the Bonesteed of Oblivion

Rare mounts (100,000 Bronze each)

Midnight’s Eternal Reins

Living Infernal Core

Fiendish Hellfire Core

All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 3 (Legionfall)

Phase 3 of WoW Legion Remix introduces the Paragon mounts for the various factions: Court of Farondis, Highmountain Tribe, Nightfallen, Valarjar and the Dreamweavers. There are no remixed mounts added in this section, but there is the wildly rare, but amazing Abyss Worm that can be picked up here.

Ad

Instead of farming Mistress Sasssz’ine, you can just buy it. The same goes for the Paragon mounts; if you don’t want to farm rep, just spend some Bronze.

This mount type (Abyss Worm) can make me a little motion sick, but I still think they're neat (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ad

Phase 3 mounts (100,000 Bronze each)

Cloudwing Hippogryph

Highmountain Elderhorn

Leywoven Flying Carpet

Valarjar Stormwing

Wild Dreamrunner

Abyss Worm

All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 4 (Argus Eternal)

A huge amount of mounts will unlock right at the end, when Phase 4, Argus Eternal, begins in WoW Legion Remix. Quite a few of them are remixes of original Legion mounts, but if you want to get the various Paragon Mounts for Army of the Light, the Fel-Spotted Egg mounts, and boss drops, you can save yourself a ton of time and stress, by throwing Bronze around.

Ad

The Shackled Ur'zul is such a fascinating, but horrifying mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ad

Remixed mounts (10,000 Bronze each)

Reins of the Ghastly Ur’zul

Reins of the Luminous Mana Ray

Reins of the Albino Mana Ray

Reins of the Bloodtooth Mana Ray

Reins of the Fel-Scarred Mana Ray

Garnet Ruinstrider

Reins of the Longhorned Beryl Talbuk

Reins of the Longhorned Argussian Talbuk

Longhorned Bleakhoof Talbuk

Reins of the Longhorned Sable Talbuk

Rare mounts (100,000 Bronze each)

Antoran Charhound

Biletooth Gnasher

Acid Belcher

Crimson Slavermaw

Blessed Felcrusher

Avenging Felcrusher

Glorious Felcrusher

Vile Fiend

Darkspore Mana Ray

Lambent Mana Ray

Felglow Mana Ray

Scintillating Mana Ray

Vibrant Mana Ray

Maddened Chaosrunner

Shackled Ur’zul

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More