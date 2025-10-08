WoW Legion Remix: All mounts unlockable with Bronze

WoW Legion Remix has a wealth of mounts to unlock. Whether you want cool remixed versions of Class Hall mounts, or want to unlock cool mounts that are otherwise a complete pain to pick up due to low drop rate, they’ve got you covered. There are dozens of mounts, and you could wind up spending a ton of Bronze unlocking these across your characters. Thankfully, it will be pretty easy to farm Bronze in Legion Remix.
Many of these mounts were available in the game previously, and still are to this day. Others are exclusive to this mode, but unlocking them will let you use them on the Retail servers too, so they’re worth having in your collection. Here’s everything you’ll be able to unlock, and how much Bronze it will cost you.
All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 1 (Skies of Fire)
Technically, the Class Hall Remixed mounts will be available for the entirety of WoW Legion Remix, and you can get them either with an achievement, or Bronze. I only recommend buying the mounts you really don’t want to grind for. It will become very easy to level classes, but if you simply don’t care about Mage, for example, but want the floating disc, you can get it with Bronze.
All of these mounts can be purchased at the Infinite Bazaar, from Hemet Nesingwary XVII, for Bronze during WoW Legion Remix. They will be available for the whole time, but shouldn’t unlock until Phase 1 starts (which is right now). You can begin unlocking these when you’ve completed enough of the Legion Remix tutorial.
When you’ve accepted Infinite Meetings, you can purchase mounts from Hemet Nesingwary. Interestingly enough, Phase 1 includes the Spirit of Eche’ro, which is only available two days out of the whole year.
Remixed Mounts (10,000 Bronze each)
- Reins of the Illidari Dreadstalker
- Reins of the Illidari Blightstalker
- Reins of the Highland Elderhorn
- Reins of the Treetop Highmountain Eagle
- Reins of the Snowy Highmountain Eagle
- Reins of the Wretched Fel Bat
- Reins of the Ashplague Fel Bat
- Reins of the Bloodhunter Fel Bat
- Reins of the Gloomdark Nightmare
- Reins of the Turquoise Courser
- Reins of the Golden Sunrunner
- Reins of the Twilight Courser
- Reins of the Brimstone Courser
- Reins of theChestnut Courser
- Reins of the Leystone Basilisk
- Reins of the Felslate Basilisk
- Reins of the Slag Basilisk
- Reins of the Aquamarine Basilisk
Rare Mounts (100,000 Bronze each)
- Reins of the Long-Forgotten Hippogryph
- Spirit of Eche’ro
- Fathom Dweller
- Arcadian War Turtle
- Reins of the Llothien Prowler
All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 2 (Rise of the Nightfallen)
Phase 2 of WoW Legion Remix, Rise of the Nightfallen, adds a few more remixed mounts, and some noteworthy, rare mounts you can grind for. Gul’dan, who awaits at the end of Nighthold, may not want to give up his mount, so you can buy two versions of it. The Normal version (Living Infernal Core), and the Mythic version (Fiendish Hellfire Core).
I’m also a huge fan of the Bonesteed remixed mounts; I love the undead mount types, what can I say? Phase 2 will let you buy these for Bronze, and that’s the only way you can pick up these WoW Legion Remix mounts.
Remixed mounts (10,000 Bronze each)
- Reins of the Arcberry Manasaber
- Reins of the Bonesteed of Triumph
- Reins of the Bonesteed of Bloodsheld
- Reins of the Bonesteed of Plague
- Reins of the Bonesteed of Oblivion
Rare mounts (100,000 Bronze each)
- Midnight’s Eternal Reins
- Living Infernal Core
- Fiendish Hellfire Core
All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 3 (Legionfall)
Phase 3 of WoW Legion Remix introduces the Paragon mounts for the various factions: Court of Farondis, Highmountain Tribe, Nightfallen, Valarjar and the Dreamweavers. There are no remixed mounts added in this section, but there is the wildly rare, but amazing Abyss Worm that can be picked up here.
Instead of farming Mistress Sasssz’ine, you can just buy it. The same goes for the Paragon mounts; if you don’t want to farm rep, just spend some Bronze.
Phase 3 mounts (100,000 Bronze each)
- Cloudwing Hippogryph
- Highmountain Elderhorn
- Leywoven Flying Carpet
- Valarjar Stormwing
- Wild Dreamrunner
- Abyss Worm
All mounts available in WoW Legion Remix Phase 4 (Argus Eternal)
A huge amount of mounts will unlock right at the end, when Phase 4, Argus Eternal, begins in WoW Legion Remix. Quite a few of them are remixes of original Legion mounts, but if you want to get the various Paragon Mounts for Army of the Light, the Fel-Spotted Egg mounts, and boss drops, you can save yourself a ton of time and stress, by throwing Bronze around.
Remixed mounts (10,000 Bronze each)
- Reins of the Ghastly Ur’zul
- Reins of the Luminous Mana Ray
- Reins of the Albino Mana Ray
- Reins of the Bloodtooth Mana Ray
- Reins of the Fel-Scarred Mana Ray
- Garnet Ruinstrider
- Reins of the Longhorned Beryl Talbuk
- Reins of the Longhorned Argussian Talbuk
- Longhorned Bleakhoof Talbuk
- Reins of the Longhorned Sable Talbuk
Rare mounts (100,000 Bronze each)
- Antoran Charhound
- Biletooth Gnasher
- Acid Belcher
- Crimson Slavermaw
- Blessed Felcrusher
- Avenging Felcrusher
- Glorious Felcrusher
- Vile Fiend
- Darkspore Mana Ray
- Lambent Mana Ray
- Felglow Mana Ray
- Scintillating Mana Ray
- Vibrant Mana Ray
- Maddened Chaosrunner
- Shackled Ur’zul
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- Who are the Haranir? Taking a look at WoW MIdnight’s upcoming new Allied Race
- Demon Hunter’s third spec, Devourer, finally coming in WoW Midnight
- WoW The War WIthin: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)
- WoW Legion Remix: What are the best classes to play?