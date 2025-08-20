Who are the Haranir? Taking a look at WoW Midnight's upcoming new Allied Race

In WoW Midnight, we’re going to receive a new Allied Race, in the form of the Haranir. They will join the Earthen as one of the new Allied Races available during the WorldSoul Saga. While the Haranir are a new race, they are one we’ve seen during The War Within; provided of course, you dove deep into particular portions of the current expansion’s content. A mysterious race of beings, they’ve only recently made themselves known to the rest of the world.

While we don’t know what or how they will be unlocked in World of Warcraft Midnight, we do know that the Haranir will be playable, and we know what classes they will have access to. Here’s what we know about this mysterious race, who are intrinsically connected to the world of Azeroth.

The Haranir were first teased during The War Within, playable in WoW Midnight

The Haranir will be the next playable Allied Race in WoW Midnight, and depending on how much of the main campaign you played in The War Within, you may be familiar with them. We didn’t learn much about the Haranir, but we saw one of their leaders, Orweyna appear during the Azj-Kahet storyline. She would show up initially to help save the survivors of a crashed Arathi ship.

Orweyna and the rest of the Haranir were supposed to keep their existence a secret, but thanks to Xalatath’s Black Blood, and particularly, Gallywix’s Black Blood weapons project, the Haranir ultimately had no choice but to reveal themselves.

We also met Greenspeaker Na’layro during The War Within, who enlisted heroes to deal with some cave borers in the Wormlands. He didn’t want the other Haranir to know that they dealt with outsiders. It’s very important to their people to remain secluded. It will be interesting to see how they make themselves known to everyone in Midnight.

What playable classes will the Haranir have access to in WoW Midnight?

Haranir will have access to quite a few classes in WoW Midnight, but interestingly enough, Druid will be one of them. It makes sense, as they are deeply attuned to the world of Azeroth itself, and will be available both to Horde and Alliance players.

Playable Classes

Druid

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

We also know one of their Druidic Shapeshifting forms: Quill Bat! Now that’s a cool idea. Warlock is interesting, considering the Haranir’s connection to nature, as opposed to powerful demons.

