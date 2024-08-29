How to unlock the Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within

The Earthen are the latest Allied Race coming to WoW The War Within and will be unlockable soon — September 3, 2024. However, you can still get started on the process now, to make that unlock much faster when September rolls around. Almost every part of the process can be completed, except for one. These characters can be both Horde or Alliance, so there are no restrictions in place other than what classes they can pick.

Earlier this year we discussed the potential unlock requirements for the Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within. It turns out those were fairly accurate, but not completely. If you want to know how to unlock this race, what classes it can pick, and more, we’re here to help.

Requirements to unlock Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within

Here is the official achievement to unlock the Earthen. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to unlock the Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within you need to complete the Allied Races: Earthen achievement. This achievement cannot be completed until September 3, 2024, at the earliest, since part of this achievement has not been added to the game.

You need to complete the following tasks:

The War Within Campaign (Level 80 campaign)

Mourning Rise Storyline: /way #2248 57.4 43.0 Korgran

Merrix and Steelvein Storyline: /way #2339 62.6 21.8 Aldra

Broken Tools Storyline: /way #2214 48.2 33.4 Machinist Kittrin

These storylines/campaign quests are relatively easy, regardless of your item level. Part of The War Within Campaign is not in the game, and will not be until the maintenance reset on September 3, 2024. However, once you’re level 80, and have completed the storyline up until that point (unlocking Adventure Mode), you can continue the campaign from Dornogal City proper.

Once you’ve received the above achievements, you can head back to Stormwind or Orgrimmar, and head to the Embassy to complete the unlock of the Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within. You may also be able to do this in Dornogal as well, but we’ve not confirmed that as of this writing.

What classes can the Earthen Allied Race pick in WoW The War Within?

This is their racial mount, unlocked upon picking this race for the first time. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Earthen Allied Race characters of both factions can be Hunter, Mage, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior. Interestingly enough, the Blizzard website says they cannot be Death Knights, which at this time, only the Dracthyr cannot pick.

It’s unknown if Blizzard simply didn’t update the website, or if the Earthen Allied Race simply cannot be Death Knights at this time in WoW The War Within. They also have a racial mount: The Slatestone Ramolith, and have the following passive features:

Azerite Surge: The earthen draw upon their inner strength using an empowered spell that, when released, invokes the power of Azerite in a cone in front of them, dealing fire damage. This spell has a 2-minute timer and gains additional effects as it’s empowered.

The earthen draw upon their inner strength using an empowered spell that, when released, invokes the power of Azerite in a cone in front of them, dealing fire damage. This spell has a 2-minute timer and gains additional effects as it’s empowered. Hyper Productive: Increases Finesse by 2%. Finesse increases the chance of gathering additional materials when gathering.

Increases Finesse by 2%. Finesse increases the chance of gathering additional materials when gathering. Ingest Minerals: You're always Well Fed but cannot consume food. Activate to consume a Khaz Algar gem and change the benefit granted to you by Well Fed:

You're always Well Fed but cannot consume food. Activate to consume a Khaz Algar gem and change the benefit granted to you by Well Fed: Amber (Stamina)

Emerald (Haste)

Onyx (Mastery)

Ruby (Critical Strike)

Sapphire (Versatility)

Titan-Wrought Frame: Base armor from equipped items is increased by 10%.

Base armor from equipped items is increased by 10%. Wide-Eyed Wonder: When you gain experience for exploring a location, gain 200% additional exploration experience.

