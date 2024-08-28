What to do at level 80 in WoW The War Within

Hitting level 80 in WoW The War Within is pretty easy, but what’s next? As it turns out, there are many things that you can do. No matter what your approach to the game - except PVP/Mythic+/Raiding, there’s plenty to do at launch. Unfortunately, those competitive modes won’t be opening up until September. One of the best things about World of Warcraft is just how much stuff there is to do in the world.

You might not even want to keep grinding on one character, either. You might want to use Adventure Mode to start leveling other characters, and that’s a perfectly valid approach to the game. The more characters in your Warband at 80, the faster you level up (from 5% to 25% bonus exp).

That said, if you want to know about some fun objectives to seek out in WoW The War Within at level 80, we’re here to help.

What can you do once you hit level 80 in WoW The War Within

Maybe it's time to work on professions! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s a lot you can do once you hit level 80 in WoW The War Within, depending on what your focus is. For example, we skipped out on leveling professions (other than Mining when we saw a node) while grinding to level 80. It’s easier to work on such money-making professions once you have access to the whole world.

That actually pairs nicely with the next topic - Renown. I know lots of people hate grinding Renown - I’m one of them. You can do this on the way to level 80, but it becomes a bit easier once you’ve level capped in WoW The War Within. One nice thing about this is that you only have to do the grind once since your Renown is shared across your Warband.

Farming Renown has a lot of benefits for you, including unlocking great cosmetics, more profession patterns, and some awesome equipment. For example, you can start getting 584 Epic gear from your faction vendors once you’re at Renown 7. A great way to get a huge chunk of Renown for a faction is to do the Dungeon Weekly (found in Dornogal).

You can also begin working on unlocking the Earthen Allied Race (Image via Blizzard)

You also gain Renown from completing World Quests. This, however, can only be done once. You also gain Renown from Rares for defeating them on a daily basis. On top of this, there are item level 571 pieces you can get from Renown, that cost less, if you’re on a bit of a budget. Renown is pretty easy to grind and comes from just playing the game.

You can also work on unlocking the Earthen Allied Race. Though you can get started, completing this achievement won’t be possible until September 3rd. According to Blizzard, the fourth storyline chapter will be available on that date, on which you can then become an Earthen.

This requires you to complete some lengthy quest chains and main story quest scenarios. You can find the requirements below:

The War Within campaign

Mourning Rise Storyline

Merrix and Steelvein Storyline

Broken Tools Storyline

Another option, especially if you’re trying to get some better gear, is to grind through Heroic Dungeons. Mythic 0, Mythic+, and Raids open later, but Heroics are already available in the game. If you’re the type of person who doesn’t want to play in a group, you can also take part in Delves, which are solid content options for solo players.

You can also work on World Events, some of which hide really cool mounts like the Dauntless Imperial Lynx. There’s also the Awakening the Machine World Event, which requires level 3 Renown in Assembly of the Deeps. This tasks level 80 players with grinding through 20 waves of enemies.

Multiple ways can lead to this event's end, including your or Speaker Kuldas' death, you leaving the area, or you defeating the 20th wave. This also has a chance to drop an amazing mount, the Machine Defense Unit 1-11.

Finally, you can just play another character! So many of the new Hero Talents are amazing. If you want to level characters, unlock Adventure Mode and get to it! There’s a whole vast world out there.

