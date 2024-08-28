How to unlock Tome of Polymorph Mosswool in WoW The War Within

Mages in WoW The War Within have a new spell to find: Tome of Polymorph Mosswool! New, interesting polymorph shapes aren’t uncommon. Mages have been able to turn their foes into all kinds of cute animals: Cats, Turtles, Penguins, and so forth. Many of those in the past have been locked behind quests, optional bosses, or using Glyphs, back when that was still a thing. This particular Tome is so much easier to unlock.

In fact, once you can explore the new hub city Dornogal proper, you should be able to unlock this anytime on your mage. There's an important caveat to keep in mind for some players, though it should only be temporary. Here's how to unlock the Tome of Polymorph Mosswool in WoW The War Within.

Where to unlock the Tome of Polymorph Mosswool in WoW The War Within

Mages can head to this area whenever they're ready to unlock this tome (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Only Mages will see the Tome of Polymorph Mosswool quest in WoW The War Within. Making it easier to completely miss, it appears as a normal quest just hiding off the beaten path in World of Warcraft’s new hub city. Unless you’re someone who obsessively does side quests, it’s entirely likely that you’ll miss this cool new Mage spell.

Trending

Head to the northern part of Dornogal (58.7, 6.5) and into the tunnel. Walk until you can take the side path toward (61.8, 5.4) and open the door. You’ll see several familiar faces here: Valeera Sanguinar, Garona Halforcen, and Lord Jorach Ravenholdt. Milhouse Manastorm is also here, getting stomped in Hearthstone by Valeera.

Just talk to Valeera to accept the quest Easy Win. You complete the quest right there on the spot, and Valeera grants you the Tome of Polymorph Mosswool in WoW The War Within. Using it permanently adds Polymorph Mosswool to your collection of spells.

The only catch is that you have to be Level 80 to use the tome itself. That’s why we don’t have a screenshot of the spell being used yet—my mage is still Level 70. There are no hard requirements to get this tome either, other than to take part in the introduction to this expansion. I unlocked it as a Level 70 Undead Mage in Adventure Mode. However, there’s a catch for Alliance players.

It’s bugged for Alliance at launch but will get hotfixed

It’s recommended that you not try to use or cast the Tome of Polymorph Mosswool as an Alliance player early in the game. It’s currently bugged, and using it will give you an error. Then, when you relog, it will be completely removed from your spellbook or changed into a different Polymorph. If this happens, you’ll need to consult the GMs. So, to be on the safe side, hold off. You can complete the quest, but don’t use the tome to activate it.

Check out our other WoW The War Within guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback