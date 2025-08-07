WoW The War Within Gearing Guide (Patch 11.2)

WoW The War Within’s Season 3 kicks off in the second week of Patch 11.2, making one of the most important things right now gearing up. Whether you’re working on a fresh alt or looking at your main character, we’ve got some useful tips for getting the most out of your character. It won’t be too hard to catch up, and you’ve already got at least two incredibly powerful pieces of gear most likely: Your Reshii Wraps, and The DISC Belt from Season 2.

It won’t last the whole season but it’s a great starter point for that slot. If you’re looking for some tips and advice, as it pertains to gearing up in WoW The War Within for patch 11.2, we’re here to help.

Tips for gearing up for WoW The War Within patch 11.2

For the first week of WoW The War Within patch 11.2, there’s not a ton you can really do to gear up, depending on what you already have. The highest gear that’s available in this first week appears to be Mythic 0 dungeons (Season 3 rotation found here). These drop 684 Champion gear, so if you’re looking for a serious leap, this could do it for you.

It's up to you how hard you push. I am sitting in the 660s thanks to World Quests, Weeklies, World Boss, and things of that nature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At the start of patch 11.2, if you’re a character who’s fresh to 80 or hasn’t played in a while, do not skip the current campaign. It will give you 642 item level gear, and should fill out pretty much every slot. Between these and World Quests, you should get up to 655 or so gear.

The World Boss that launched in WoW patch 11.2 (Reshanor) can drop really good gear upgrades too; I received a 668 ring from there as an example. You can also do Tier 1-4 Delves, to get up to 665 item level gear at Tier 4, so if you’re just catching up, that’s another route you can go to get gear in WoW patch 11.2.

Also, run some Delves, not for the gear but for the Undercoins. With 2,000 Undercoins you can buy a Shrieking Quartz at the Delve hub in Dornogal. This item lets you fight another boss at the end of a Delve for more loot. This is going to be a must-have for Bountiful Delves.

Try to take advantage of the Great Vault in the Dornogal Bank every week (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you don’t want to run Mythic 0’s in WoW, and I honestly wouldn’t blame you, you can do Tier 11 Bountiful Delves starting in week 2 (August 12, 2025), if you have enough Coffer Keys, to get 684 gear. You should run Delves this week either way, for your Vault. Doing Tier 11 content will get you up to 694 gear from your Vault. However, that’s another reason to do Dungeons/Mythics, so you can level up your Vault.

For that reason, I’d do 8 Mythic 0’s, and 8 Tier 11 Delves to try and get the most out of my gear, as it pertains to the Great Vault. The raid portion of it is irrelevant, because it won’t help you in week 1. In week 2, start grinding the raid for the Vault, and to get even better gear, naturally.

Week 2 and beyond, focus on content like Bountiful Delves, the highest Raid you feel up to doing, and potentially Mythic+. When you get to Mythic+ 12+, the gear will be 701 item level (707 from the Vault). Doing this kind of content can also get you Gilded Crests.

Once you have solid gear, you can convert some of it into Tier Gear, if you aren't as lucky (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can then convert 60 of those into Enchanted Gilded Crests, which will in turn, let you set up a work order (or craft it yourself) for Mythic 707+ gear every two weeks. I totally understand if that sounds like too much work. Personally, I don’t really care for it, but if you’re really trying to get lots of powerful gear in WoW patch 11.2, it’s an option you have.

In general, my loop for Week 2 and beyond is to do Bountiful Delves as often as I can, World Boss, and raiding/Vault for gear. One of your biggest goals is to get your tier set, which you can get from raiding, or from your vault. You can also use the The Catalyst in Dornogal (50.08, 53.63) to convert appropriate level gear into set pieces.

One final thing you can do to get geared up, if you have the resources, is through crafting/Work Orders. I’d consider a Ring and Necklace for sure, Helmet maybe, if I can’t get a Tier Helmet.

While I would have preferred a weapon upgrade, a 688 ring was nothing to sneeze at (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are plenty of ways to get geared up in WoW, whether it’s patch 11.2 or not. Ultimately, you should go at the pace you feel comfortable, and do the content you want to do. You can get plenty of good gear by pushing deep into Delves, Mythic+, or Raiding.

You can even get decent gear by doing your Weekly Quests. At the end of the day, make it as fast or slow as you want. If you don’t want to min-max and grind out Mythics or Delves every single week? Don’t do it. Don’t let other players dictate what’s good for you.

