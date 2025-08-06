WoW The War Within: How to unlock and upgrade Reshii Wraps

WoW The War Within’s patch 11.2 introduces the Reshii Wraps, an artifact cloak granted to you by the Ethereals. Over the course of the patch you can upgrade it, increasing its powers, and through this, you can also access the Phase Diving content, should you unlock it afterwards. It’s going to take some time to unlock, but it’s well worth investing effort into.

Ad

A baseline 694 cloak that can be customized with specific secondary stats and also grant you incredible powers in combat. You can unlock this in just a few hours of gameplay with enough focus. Here’s what you need to know about WoW’s Reshii Wraps artifact cloak.

How to unlock the Reshii Wraps in WoW The War Within

In order to unlock the Reshii Wraps in WoW The War Within, you need to complete the first three storylines for K’aresh (The Knife’s Edge): A Shadowy Invitation, Void Alliance, and then Desert Power. I won’t spoil any of the story, but if you just focus on the main story quests, and come back to the side quests later, you can get this done in just a few hours.

Ad

Trending

Just grind through the campaign quests and you'll get the Wraps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you complete the quest The Tabiqa, you’ll unlock the Reshii Wraps in WoW, as well as your first threads to upgrade the cloak, as well as 3 Ethereal Strands, which are the key to unlocking the Reshii Wraps’ power. It’s worth there are epic versions of the Fibers as well; they can be crafted by a Tailor with Renown 5 with the K’aresh Trust faction, but you will need to put in a work order to get them.

Ad

For your alts, once you’ve reached a certain point, you can use the campaign skip, but you won’t immediately be granted the Reshii Wraps. You need to complete the Phase Diving introductory quests on your main character, and receive the achievement Become a Hero, Become a Phasediver!.

Thankfully it's easy to get on your alts; no tedious repeated grinding! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Take your alt to the new content in WoW and complete the second campaign quest, Return to the Veiled Market, to use the skip. Then, fly to Hashim at (/way 50.34 36.33), and say “I need new Reshii Wraps”. This will also let allow you to upgrade your Reshii Wraps without doing the Phase Diving quests. It's also worth noting that you will also have access to your current amount of Ethereal Strands, so it appears they're shared across the Warband.

Ad

How to upgrade your Reshii Wraps in WoW The War Within

We'll just have to see what the drop rate is like, but so far, it's not a bad grind (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need more Ethereal Strands in order to upgrade your Reshii Wraps in WoW. You’ll get 3 simply from completing the quest that unlocks the cloak, but to get more, you need to complete specific activities in the world. Every 3 Ethereal Strands you unlock will grant you the ability to upgrade your Reshii Wraps to get another power, and increase its item level:

Ad

Boon of the Reshii (694 - 701): Unlock the Ethereal Power of the Reshii Wraps, giving the cloak its Ethereal ability and allows for Phase Diving.

Unlock the Ethereal Power of the Reshii Wraps, giving the cloak its Ethereal ability and allows for Phase Diving. Secrets of the Depths (701 - 707): You may now access secret rooms in Delves. You may now find Phase Orbs that increase your Primary Stat by 5% for 20 minutes while Phase Diving, and these Orbs have a chance of granting you a Phase-Lost item.

You may now access secret rooms in Delves. You may now find Phase Orbs that increase your Primary Stat by 5% for 20 minutes while Phase Diving, and these Orbs have a chance of granting you a Phase-Lost item. Orbs of Power (707 - 714): Enemies killed while Phase Diving now have a chance to create Phase Orbs as well. In addition, you’re now allowed to mount while Phase Diving, being granted a Phase-Lost Slateback when mounting in the Phase Dive.

Enemies killed while Phase Diving now have a chance to create Phase Orbs as well. In addition, you’re now allowed to mount while Phase Diving, being granted a Phase-Lost Slateback when mounting in the Phase Dive. What Lies Beyond (714 - 720): You can now see Phase-Lost Exchequer treasure chests in the world while Phase Diving.

You can now see Phase-Lost Exchequer treasure chests in the world while Phase Diving. Regalia of the Reshii (720 - 730): Unlocks Power of the Reshii achievement, and the appearance of the Reshii Hood/Reshii Mantle.

Ad

However, there’s a catch - you cannot get but one power a week! It’s currently time-gated, It’s a “rolling cap” though, so if you wait on a character for five weeks, you can get all the powers at once, provided you have the threads. You can get Ethereal Threads for your Reshii Wraps from the following activities:

Completing Warrant quests in K’aresh

Raid Bosses in Manaforge Omega

From bosses in War Within Season 3 dungeons

Winning PVP matches in The War Within Season 3

From chests at the end of Delves

Ad

When you’re ready, just head to Overlook Zo’Shuul in K’aresh, and speak to Hashim (/way 50.34 36.33). He will let you upgrade. You can also see how many Ethereal Threads you have here as well. If you’re at the cap, you can’t farm any more for that week. Hashim will also sell you the other Fibers (Rare quality, not Epic).

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More