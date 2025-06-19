WoW patch 11.2 Ghosts of K'aresh: Everything we know so far

WoW’s next major update, patch 11.2, Ghosts of K’aresh was revealed on June 18, 2025, in the latest WoWcast video. A massive amount of content was unveiled, with much of it themed around Ethereals. This makes sense, as K’aresh was once their home planet, now completely ruined by Void Lord Dimensius the All-Devouring. We’re going to go back to some familiar places, and tackle some new, intense content in this patch.

There’s also some interesting speculation going on surrounding patch 11.2 for WoW; could playable Ethereals or a third Demon Hunter spec be on the horizon? All of this talk for 11.2 has me pretty excited. I loved Undermine’d, but Ethereals are my favorite race in World of Warcraft. Here’s what we have to look forward to later this summer.

All known major content coming in WoW patch 11.2, Ghosts of K’aresh

Ghosts of K’aresh is the next major update for WoW, patch 11.2. It sounds like it could wrap up most of this portion of The WorldSoul Saga, and lead us nicely into Midnight. A powerful void lord, Dimensius the All-Devouring has his sights set on the fractured world of K’aresh, as well as Azeroth itself. It’s up to us to make sure devastation never reaches our world.

Manaforge Omega is the final raid destination for this expansion, in all likelihood (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The majority of the content will take place on K’aresh itself, a world devastated and void-touched. We’ll also return to a very familiar location, Tazavesh, the Veiled Market! It was added to the game back in Shadowlands as a Megadungeon, and then split into two Mythic+ dungeons. It’s back in patch 11.2 of WoW as not just a part of the Mythic+ rotation, but as the next main player hub.

With any new major patch also comes a raid, and this one’s no different. Manaforge Omega is the next 8-boss dungeon, culminating in a fight with the biggest boss in World of Warcraft history — literally speaking — and that’s Dimensius.

According to the developers, the boss is bigger than the entire city of Stormwind! Players will fight through all of Dimensius’ allies — and perhaps some that are in the Manaforge for other reasons — to keep the peace. Below is a list of all the bosses we’ll fight:

Plexus Sentinel

Loom’ithar

Soulbinder Naazindhri

Forgeweaver Araz

The Soul Hunters

Fractillus

Nexus-King Salhadaar

Dimensius, the All-Devouring

Now that's a fancy cape! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We’re also going to get yet another upgradable item, similar to Cyre’s Circlet and the Titan Disc Belt before it, with the Reshii Wraps. An artifact cloak, it will transform the player into energy like the ethereals themselves, to interact with the world “in a new way.”

It’ll also be tied into new content, Phase Diving, as well as be used in the aforementioned raid, and Delves. This item will reportedly scale with the player and upgrade, as well as have new visuals to go with it as it evolves.

Not too much is known about Phase Diving right now, but we’ll experience “new creatures, objectives, world quests, and some new mechanics all within this overlay of the world.” It sounds like it will be an interesting, new way to explore the world (of Warcraft).

There’s also a new Delve, The Archival Assault. It’s found in the Dragon Isles, interestingly enough. In the Azure Vaults, players will encounter ethereal pirates, as well as other brokers looking for valuable treasure here. We’ve also found that our Delve rival for the season is Nexus Princess Ky’veza, from Nerub-ar Palace!

What kinds of flora and fauna will we bring to K'aresh? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another new content drop during WoW patch 11.2, will be Ecological Surveys. The huge eco domes the Ethereals use are in need of new life. So players will bring creatures to the eco-domes and help them adjust to life in their new home. It sounds like it’ll be something similar to maybe Harvest Moon, or Stardew Valley.

A new Mythic+ rotation was unveiled as well, with a brand-new dungeon, Eco-Dome Al’dani. Familiar places from Shadowlands return as well, as you can see below:

Halls of Atonement (Shadowlands)

Tazavesh Streets of Wonder (Shadowlands)

Tazavesh So’leah’s Gambit (Shadowlands)

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes

The Dawnbreaker

Priory of the Sacred Flame

Operation Floodgate

We’ve also heard that there will be some updates to Shadow Priest, Brewmaster Monk, Frost Death Knight, Unholy Death Knight, and many other classes. These updates promise to bring new gameplay to quite a few classes that are in desperate need of it.

The change from specializations to Hero Talents is an interesting one (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Class Sets will also have a major change; instead of being focused on a specialization, they’ll be focused on Hero Talents instead! I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out, that’s for sure, in WoW patch 11.2. There will also be some PVP Talent adjustments, alongside a new outdoor PVP battle, and a new World Quest on Vanuisher’s Wake Island. If you’re into PVP, it sounds like they’re going to have some great content for you, as well.

That’s all we know about WoW patch 11.2 for now, but as we get closer to its release later this summer, we’ll know more. It’s a very exciting patch, that’s for sure, and I can’t wait to see where the story goes next.

