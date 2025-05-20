How to unlock all mounts in WoW's Revisited Horrific Visions (11.1.5)

WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions are back, and there are more amazing mounts to collect than ever. A total of 12 mounts — 9 new and 3 returning — are going to be available for players to collect. Thankfully, the mysteries surrounding these mounts have all been unveiled. Should anything else be discovered, we’ll come back and update this accordingly. Many of them require solving small secrets or defeating Elites, while others can be purchased with currency or by completing achievements.

Coming as a part of the patch 11.1.5 content, Revisited Horrific Visions, and their shadowy mounts wound up dropping later than the actual WoW patch. The bulk of the content of this update has actually been spread out quite a bit. While some of these mounts will take some effort, there’s not much RNG involved, so enterprising players can put in effort and feel rewarded.

All available mounts in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions and how to unlock them

In the WoW Revisited Horrific Visions game mode, players will be able to unlock several incredible mounts across Stormwind and Orgrimmar. Some of them, like the Frelreaver Deathcycle, require players to go to both cities and put in work, as well as farm/purchase materials to craft it. Others, like the Corruption of the Aspects, require an achievement unlock and some currency.

It’s also worth noting that some of the returning mounts have adjusted unlock requirements, which could be easier to get than the last time this mode was regular content (Battle for Azeroth).

New mounts

Corruption of the Aspects

Nesting Swarmite

Ny’alothan Shadow Worm

Void-Crystal Panther

Void-Forged Stallion’s Reins

Reins of the Void-Scarred Gryphon

Void-Scarred Pack Mother’s Harness

Reins of the Void-Scarred Windrider

Felreaver Deathcycle

Returning mounts

Black Serpent of N’Zoth

Mail Muncher

Wicked Swarmer

1) Corruption of the Aspects

This one just takes grinding, and you can unlock it eventually (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Corruption of the Aspects is a mount from WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions that just requires time and effort. To unlock this one, you need to complete the We Have The Memories achievement and then purchase the mount from Torie in the Dornogal hub for 40,000 Displaced Corrupted Mementos.

This achievement requires you to purchase enough Echoes of N’Zoth to research all the items in the Hourglass of Horrific Visions. Time and patience get you this one.

2) Nesting Swarmite

Just keep checking those trash piles, and eventually you should get this mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

By slaying the rare Nesting Swarmite mob in either Stormwind or Orgrimmar, you can unlock the mount of the same name in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions. Having the TomTom addon will make this easier, because the rare spawn shows up in the same locations in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar. The rare spawn has a chance to show up near trash piles in both locations, found below:

Stormwind Locations

/way #2404 55.8 49.3 Cathedral (Near broken wagon, right of the Cathedral entrance)

/way #2404 62.9 30.7 Dwarven (Near dead tree between Auction House and Bank)

/way #2404 73.6 62.7 Old Town (Near Alx’kov the Infested on middle of the road)

/way #2404 66.1 76.3 Trade (Left of Slavemaster Ul’rok, near the broken wagon)

/way #2404 52.6 77.3 Mage (Left of the district entrance, by one of the balconies)

Orgrimmar Locations

/way #2403 47.6 74.5 Strength (left of Grommash Hold, by Trading Post)

/way #2403 57.4 60.8 Drag (Enter Gotri’s Traveling Gear Shop)

/way #2403 69.0 49.7 Honor (Between Command Board and Bank signs)

/way #2403 50.8 45.1 Wisdom (To the left of the Coagulated Horror, near the debris)

/way #2403 40.3 79.4 Spirits (Left of the Embassy, near Chromie)

3) Ny’alothan Shadow Worm

Grinding out achievements is the way to unlock the Shadow Worm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another relatively easy mount to unlock in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions, you need to complete the achievement Mastering The Visions, which requires you to put in effort in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

You need to complete Beyond the Most Horrific Vision of Stormwind and Beyond the Most Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar. These require you to complete all objectives in the Revisited Horrific Visions of Stormwind/Orgrimmar in a single visit, with all 8 Faceless Masks active.

4) Void-Crystal Panther

The map on the left is where you can find Black Blood Bar in Stormwind and the second has Big Keech and the other Black Blood Bar. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Remember the Gem Panthers from previous expansions, only craftable by Jewelcrafters? There’s a new one, the Void-Crystal Panther, for players who are a Jewelcrafter with at least 30 points in Khaz Algar Jewelcrafting.

You need to slay Big Keech in Vision of Orgrimmar with at least one Mask active and be a Jewelcrafter to see the pattern drop. He’s found by the Jewelcrafting building in the Valley of Honor (/way #2403 70.5 33.2 Big Keech).

It’s also Bind-on-Pickup, so keep that in mind as well. You’re also going to need materials that drop from both Stormwind and Orgrimmar versions of Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW to get this mount.

1x Void-Bound Orb of Mastery: Also drops from Big Keech

1x Unusual Gems: Looted from Valeera’s end chest (Old Town) in Vision of Stormwind after completing a Vision with at least 1 Mask active

20x Shadow Infused Onyx: Looted from chests at the end of a Horrific Vision, when clearing Revisited Horrific Visions with at least 1 Mask active

4x Black Blood Infused Bar: Looted from Black Blood Infused Bars, in both Stormwind/Orgrimmar.

Stormwind: /way #2404 63.7 37.1 Black Blood Bar (By Anvil on Blacksmithing area, Dwarven District)

Orgrimmar: /way #2403 45.0 52.7 Black Blood Bar (By an altar surrounded by corrupted mobs, Valley of Wisdom)

5) Void-Forged Stallion’s Reins

The above map shows the locations you need to visit for this mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Void-Forged Stallion’s Reins can only be found in the Horrific Visions of Stormwind and require you to find four Cursed Horseshoes. You need at least one Mask active, and will need to travel to the Cathedral, Old Town, Trade, and Mage Districts and interact with the Horseshoe. It will give you the debuff Cursed Horseshoe.

Once you have all four stacks of the buff, you’ll head to the Anvil in the Dwarven District, interact with the Anvil, and then slay the Void-Forged Stallion. Success grants you the mount!

Important coordinates

/way #2404 56.0 55.5 Cathedral Horseshoe

/way #2404 75.5 56.7 Old Town Horseshoe

/way #2404 61.5 75.5 Trade Horseshoe

/way #2404 50.9 84.0 Mage Horseshoe

/way #2404 63.0 37.3 Anvil

6) Reins of the Void-Scarred Gryphon

The Gryphon is a picky eater, so make sure you bring the right foods! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Reins of the Void-Scarred Gryphon is another one of the mounts for Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW, which are found in the Vision of Stormwind only. This one requires you to solve a bit of a puzzle, and you need at least 3 Masks active.

When in the Trade District on the way to Inquisitor Darkspeak, you’ll see some Gryphon corpses, a Claw-Marked Bowl, and a Ripped Note (/way #2404 66.0 70.8 Ripped Note).

The message will inform you that the Gryphon is a picky eater and will only eat a specific type of food from Khaz Algar. To be safe, make sure you bring all of them, so you don’t waste your time. You need the following:

Fresh Fillet

Chopped Mycobloom

Spiced Meat Stock

Portioned Steak

Interact with the Claw-Marked Bowl, add the proper food to it, and then interact with it again to get the attention of the Void-Scarred Gryphon. Defeat it and claim the mount. If you put the wrong food in, you’ll be swarmed by Frenzied Rats, and it will also despawn the bowl. You’ll have to enter a different Horrific Visions instance in WoW to try again..

7) Void-Scarred Pack Mother’s Harness

The map shows where the buffs/items are, and the Rug itself (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions in Orgrimmar, you can unlock the Void-Scarred Pack Mother’s Harness by completing a simple enough puzzle. You will also need 1 active Mask to complete this puzzle. Similar to the previous puzzle, you need to pick up a pair of items to get a buff and then interact with another item.

In this case, you need Tattered Wolf Rider Gear, and then you need to take it to the Leatherworking Shop in The Drag. Each item gives you a buff, and when you interact with the rug in the Leatherworking Shop with two stacks of the buff, you’ll need to defeat the Void-Scarred Pack Mother to get the mount.

Locations for puzzle

/way #2403 67.2 36.2 Wolf Saddle

/way #2403 39.2 49.5 Wolf Tack

/way #2403 59.5 54.0 Wolf Rug

8) Reins of the Void-Scarred Windrider

A little gauntlet of enemies is all that stands between you and a WoW mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want the Reins of the Void-Scarred Windrider in WoW's Revisited Horrific Visions, you need to clear the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar with at least 3 Masks active. This will open the path to the Skyway Elevator (/way #2403 46.7 52.8 Valley of Wisdom Elevator), and take you up top.

Here, you’ll defeat some Void-Scarred Cubs, and a few other waves of Void-Corrupted enemies. The Void-Scarred Wyvern Matriarch will drop the mount when you best her in combat.

9) Voidfire Deathcycle

The left side of the map shows the Magic-Lined Manifold location and the right is the Engine Block (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Voidfire Deathcycle is the most tedious of the mounts in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions. You need to complete secrets in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar — one unlocking the bike itself, and the other involves getting the parts to assemble it. You need to have at least one Mask active to unlock all steps and parts of this.

Head to Vision of Stormwind with one Mask and locate the Voidfire Deathcycle in the Dwarven District, next to the Auction House. Attack the Voidcycle and then slay the rider that spawns (Haymar the Devout). This makes the Voidcycle interactable. It will then be sent to Dornogal so you can interact with it. It’s found to the left of the Revisited Visions section of town.

When in Dornogal, you’ll receive clues for the six parts of the bike that you need. When you have all the parts together, you can unlock this incredible Revisited Horrific Visions mount in WoW.

Engine

1x Void-Forged Engine Block: Claim in the Engineering shop in Vision of Orgrimmar’s The Drag area (/way #2403 56.9 56.8 Engine Block)

4x Goblin-Machined Piston: Purchase from Big Keech or Roxi Ramrocket, 1,000g each

Exhaust

1x Magic-Lined Manifold: Entrance of Auction House in Vision of Stormwind’s Auction House, Trade District (/way #2404 61.5 72.7 Magic-Lined Manifold)

1x Elementium-Plated Exhaust Pipe: Purchase from Big Keech or Roxi Ramrocket, 1,500g

Handlebars

1x Twisted Skull-Scythe Handlebars: In Vision of Stormwind, loot from Valeera’s End Chest (Old Town)

1x Irresistible Red Button: Khaz Algar Engineering craft

1x Recalibrated Safety Switch: Khaz Algar Engineering — must be Rank 3.

3x Whimsical Wiring: Khaz Algar Engineering — must be Rank 3

1x Storm-Touched Weapon Wrap: Khaz Algar Leatherworking — must be Rank 3

Battery

Depleted Void Crystal: In Vision of Stormwind, loot from Umbric’s End Chest (Mage Quarter)

1x Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables: Khaz Algar Engineering — Must be Rank 3

1x Refulgent Crystal: Disenchant Epic Khaz Algar items to receive — Must be Rank 3

Seat

Void-Scarred Boarhide: In Vision of Orgrimmar, loot from Rexxar’s End Chest (Valley of Honor)

5x Weavercloth Spellthread: Khaz Algar Tailoring - Must be Rank 3

Wheel Spokes

2x Tentacle Spokes: 1 in Vision of Stormwind, Wyrmbane’s End Chest (Trade District). Other in Vision of Orgrimmar, Garona’s End Chest (The Drag)

12x Entropy Enhancer: Khaz Algar Engineering — Must be Rank 3

10) Black Serpent of N’Zoth (Returning Mount)

This Revisited Horrific Visions mount in WoW mostly just takes time and effort (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you didn’t unlock the Black Serpent of N’Zoth mount in the previous version of this WoW game mode, you can unlock it in Revisited Horrific Visions by completing the Meta Achievement Through the Depths of Visions. The requirements have been adjusted for the new game mode and require the following achievements:

The Most Horrific Vision of Stormwind: Complete all objectives in the Revisited Horrific Vision of Stormwind in a single visit and with any 5 Faceless Masks active.

Complete all objectives in the Revisited Horrific Vision of Stormwind in a single visit and with any 5 Faceless Masks active. The Most Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar: Complete all objectives in the Revisited Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar in a single visit and with any 5 Faceless Masks active.

Complete all objectives in the Revisited Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar in a single visit and with any 5 Faceless Masks active. We Have the Memories: Purchase enough Echoes of N-Zoth to research all of the items in the Hourglass of Horrific Visions.

11) Mail Muncher (Returning Mount)

The left side of the map shows the locations in Stormwind, the right is for Orgrimmar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Mail Muncher mount is back again in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions, once again found by interacting with mailboxes. Each mailbox in both Stormwind/Orgrimmar has a chance to spawn the Mail Muncher. Defeating it will unlock the mount. You can find the locations below:

Stormwind locations

/way #2404 55.0 57.0 Cathedral Mailbox (By Righteous Plates shop, near fountain)

/way #2404 62.8 31.4 Dwarven Mailbox (Next to the Auction House)

/way #2404 75.6 64.2 Old Town Mailbox (Near entrance to SI:7)

/way #2404 61.8 75.6 Trade Mailbox (Between the Bank and the Inn)

/way #2404 50.2 86.6 Mage Mailbox (Near Blue Recluse tavern, left of Mage Tower)

Orgrimmar locations

/way #2403 52.6 76.0 Strength Mailbox (Next to Auction House)

/way #2403 60.0 51.8 Drag Mailbox (By arch that leads into Valley of Honor)

/way #2403 67.8 39.2 Honor Mailbox (Next to Auction House)

/way #2403 39.6 48.4 Wisdom Mailbox (Next to the Inn)

/way #2403 40.0 78.4 Spirits Mailbox (Near the Hall of Legends entrance)

12) Wicked Swarmer (Returning Mount)

All you need are completed achievements and currency and this WoW mount could be yours (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have the We Have the Memories achievement in WoW, this Revisited Horrific Visions mount unlocks. You can then purchase it from Torie for 20,000 Displaced Corrupted Mementos. As with the previous unlock, this achievement requires you to purchase enough Echoes of N’Zoth to research all of the items in the Hourglass of Horrific Visions.

