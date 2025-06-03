WoW: How to get started in Dastardly Duos event

WoW’s Dastardly Duos is the latest limited-time event now available in Blizzard’s hit MMO, available for a total of six weeks. No matter which main city you frequent — Orgrimmar, Stormwind, or Dornogal — you can take part quickly. An event for up to five players, you can also have a follower team, if you don’t want to group with anyone in-game.

Ad

Players will contend with a series of bosses, with a new boss being added each week. In a strange move, this content was attached to the 11.1.5 update, but would not be available until today, June 3, 2025. Dastardly Duos is available in WoW from June 3 until July 15 2025. Here’s how to join in on the fun.

How to take part in the Dastardly Duos event in WoW

Dastardly Duos takes part in all three primary capital cities in WoW right now, and in each location, you need to speak with Vinnie Sweets. You can find the locations below, but it will be easy to find: There’s a special icon for it on your map, making it easy to find. You can also do this with a party of up to five players, or if not, you can just take an NPC group with you.

Ad

Trending

It's pretty easy to find the Dastardly Duos events in each of the main cities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dornogal/Khaz Algar: Just outside of Dornogal (52.87, 51,87)

Orgrimmar: Atop the Gates of Orgrimmar (50.03, 93.01)

Stormwind: In the Valley of Heroes (68.38, 80.43)

Ad

Interacting with Vinnie Sweets will have you begin the quest Who are the Dastardly Duos?, who will give you a series of “Dastardly Tasks” to fulfill. It’s your basic tutorial quest, and wants you to head down to Undermine as an optional objective. You don’t need to though, Xyggie’s right near by.

Before you go chat with her, speak with Wodin and take Cowardly Cheery Bombs as a quest. You’ll just want to kick the Cherry Bomb item while in the event. This teaches you that it’s a part of the game mode, and killing enemies within it doubles their score value. It's all about that high score in WoW Dastardly Duos, just like the good old days.

Ad

It all starts with Xyggie - she gets you into the event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Speak to Xyggie Marou next to Vinnie, to queue up and head to the Dastardly Dome. This queues you up for the event itself. The food/drink requirements are easy. Head to the nearby table and shelves, and take a bite and a drink. Each item offers a different benefit. Cake From a Fan for example grants 65% movement speed.

Ad

The “Damage a Dastardly Prop” can’t happen until the match starts, so head down into the arena when you’re ready for that part of the Dastardly Duos event quest in WoW. Just attack one of the cardboard props until it breaks.

You’ll need to fight through a series of enemy packs, and then bosses will come in, two at a time; hence the name. At the same time, you’ll likely have to deal with Goblin enemies that have a huge aura that constantly deals damage. Being able to kite the bosses around will be key to success — or at least taking less damage. Fighting in the Spotlight (Green Circles) is also advised for a higher score, and achievements.

Ad

It's a race against the clock, and a race to get the highest score. How will you fare? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the Gears also adds time to the constantly ticking timer, so it’s worth always grabbing these when you see them on the ground. Keep an eye on your surroundings, and grab these when you can to succeed in WoW's Dastardly Duos event.

Ad

You’ll also be able to pick up Gears from the defeated bosses, as well as other Gears that can summon reinforcements (for the enemy), as an example. These are likely also ways to boost your score. These bosses are all going to be familiar foes from the past, like Baron Silverlaine, Foe Reaper 5000, Lord Walden, and many more.

When the event is over, you’ll gain a score rating, based on damage to bosses, props, and trash mobs, how quick you won, and if you avoided getting killed. When the match is over, there’s a chest that awaits, containing useful items for this event, like a Master Key (pilot one of the unattended vehicles in the area), Bullhorn of Calling (summon more enemies), and Burner Clocks (add more time). You can also get gear drops from these!

Ad

Not too bad for a first attempt with an NPC party (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Completing this quest gets you the Dastardly Banner toy, and a Dastardly Prize Purse, with Champion-level gear, as well as items you can use in future matches.You can also head up on stage and show off your high score!

Ad

Once you’ve completed the above quests, you can talk to Wodin to change what kinds of food and drink are served in the Dastardly Duos event. This is certainly helpful, so you get the kinds of buffs you want in WoW’s Dastardly Duos challenge.

With these quests completed, you can now go chase a high score, as well as achievements and other rewards. Each week, there will be further quests, with worthwhile rewards, so it will be valuable to you if you’re trying to gear up characters, to come do this on a weekly basis.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More