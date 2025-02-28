  • home icon
  WoW: How to fast travel to and from Undermine

WoW: How to fast travel to and from Undermine

By Jason Parker
Modified Feb 28, 2025 16:21 IST
WoW fast travel Undermine
You can fast travel / teleport to Undermine pretty easily, once you've been there before in WoW — here's how (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW features an incredibly easy fast travel system to and from Undermine, but it’s something you could completely miss out on, if you aren’t paying attention. Blizzard Entertainment updated the game with The War Within to show important, “systems” based quests, and I cannot stress enough how important it is to do some of these. In this case, if you don’t, you have to manually take a flight path or something to and from Undermine, and that, frankly, takes forever.

Thankfully, once you’ve made your way to Undermine in the 11.1 campaign, you can complete a very simple quest that allows you to fast travel to and from the goblin city in WoW anytime you want. The teleporter will take you from Dornogal to Undermine, and vice versa.

How to set up a teleport/fast travel system between Undermine and Dornogal in WoW

After you’ve actually reached Undermine in WoW, there’s a quest you can pick up that lets you fast travel to and from the goblin city. Just head to the coordinates (27.6, 54.2) on the map — there’s a big purple triangle quest marker there, so it’s hard to miss. The NPC Rustol will give you the quest Test Run, and completing it is remarkably simple.

Look for the teleporter pads in these two locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Look for the teleporter pads in these two locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All you have to do is stand on the teleporter right next to him and it will instantly take you back to Dornogal. Then, complete the quest on the other side, and you’re done! Now you can fast travel to and from Undermine and Dornogal anytime you want — no cooldown.

That said, one of the downsides to this system is that the map doesn’t highlight this for you after you’ve completed it — no useful, fancy icon or anything. So, unless you remember that the teleporter to fast travel from Undermine is right next to Slam Central Station, and the fast travel to Undermine in Dornogal in WoW is near the Catalyst Steward, it can be frustrating to remember.

Below are the TomTom waypoint commands:

  • /way #2339 52.3 50.6 Dornogal Teleport to Undermine
  • /way #2346 27.6 53.8 Undermine Teleport to Dornogal

If you sometimes lose your way in World of Warcraft, much like I do, it can’t hurt to make a macro. You can just throw that above command into a pair of macros, and they will guide you to where you need to go; provided you have the TomTom addon. Once you’ve done this very simple quest though, you can easily get to Undermine, and back up to Khaz Algar anytime.

हिन्दी