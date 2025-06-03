WoW patch 11.1.7 release date and all other known details

WoW’s next major update, patch 11.1.7, has been confirmed for a June release, thanks to a recent blogpost by Blizzard Entertainment. The patch comes with a wealth of content for max-level players and low-level players alike. With updates that give players more content to level up with and cool cosmetics to unlock, there’s a lot to love about this update in particular.
Interestingly enough, one of the facets of patch 11.1.5 will drop today, June 3, 2025, and will go on through part of 11.1.7, and that’s Dastardly Duos. This will kick into gear after the extended maintenance. However, if you’re more excited about Legacy of Arathor (patch 11.1.7) in WoW, here’s what’s on the way on June 18, 2025.
What to expect in WoW patch 11.1.7, Legacy of Arathor
WoW patch 11.1.7 will release on June 18, 2025, and is also known as Legacy of Arathor. There’s new story content, fun quests, and ways to get incredibly powerful (and cool) equipment. Here’s the overall breakdown of what’s coming:
- New Arathi Highlands story campaign
- New questing experience (Lorewalking)
- Overcharged Delves
- UI Updates (Combat Assistant, Single-Button Assistant)
- Turbulent Timeways are back!
- Greedy Emissary returns
Azeroth always has problems, and now is no exception. While the bulk of the issues lie on Khaz Algar and chasing down Xal’atath, there’s also some trouble brewing in the Arathi Highlands. Once again, there is tension between the Alliance and the Horde.
Players will join Faerin, Danath, and Geya’rah to try and calm things down. What makes this interesting is there will be a two-chapter storyline with different viewpoints for each faction. It will make it worthwhile to play on both sides to see the full story in WoW patch 11.1.7.
There are also rewards for players who take part. You can unlock the Stromgarde Tabard as Alliance, the Mag’har Tabard as Horde, and a Shoulder Transmog inspired by Faerin’s pauldrons.
For players craving something new in the world of leveling — or simply want a cool series of stories to play through — there’s Lorewalking. At level 10+, players can visit Lorewalker Cho in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Dornogal for a new questing experience. You can’t undertake other quests while lorewalking, but you can leave and come back to it later. Players will have access to 3 repeatable quest chains:
- Xal’atath Storyline: The story of Xal’atath the Harbinger, the Blade of the Black Empire’s story is a fascinating one. Pick this to learn more about her.
- Ethereals Storyline: The Ethereals are a mysterious, elusive bunch, and perhaps we’ll learn more about them in this storyline.
- The Lich King: Arthas Menethil was always going to be a man who changed the world, but nobody could have predicted exactly how.
For people trying to take on greater challenges and greater loot, they will find it in Overcharged Delves. There will be new rares, more traps, and even more traits to unlock. There will be a specific Overcharged Delves trait tree. Who knows? You may be able to turn those traps into something useful to you. The Overcharged Delves will be in the following locations:
- Fungal Folly: Isle of Dorn
- Kriegval’s Rest: Isle of Dorn
- Nightfall Sanctum: Hallowfall
- Skittering Breach: Hallowfall
- The Spiral Weave: Azj’Kahet
- Sidestreet Sluice: Undermine
Speaking of new gear, we’ve heard teases of the Titan Disc Belt, which is an equipable item that will be upgraded through a weekly quest. There’s at least one new mount coming in the Overcharged Mech Suit, as well as other new gear and more Delve currency coming your way in WoW patch 11.1.7.
It’s also been confirmed that the Combat Assistant/Single-Button Assistant features, both of which are massively game-changing in terms of teaching the game to beginners, will both drop in patch 11.1.7 of WoW. These will help players learn how their class should play without giving a gigantic advantage to them.
With the launch of WoW patch 11.1.7, we’ll also have Turbulent Timeways coming back as an event. Each week will be focused on a different expansion, and there will be six new Timewalking dungeons: Atal’Dazar, Freehold, King’s Rest, Shrine of the Storm, Temple of Sethraliss, and Waycrest Manor.
- Week 1: Battle for Azeroth
- Week 2: Mists of Pandaria
- Week 3: Burning Crusade
- Week 4: Warlords of Draenor
- Week 5: Legion
- Week 6: Battle for Azeroth
Dazar’Alor and Boralus will also have a new vendor to pick up amazing cosmetics. While we don’t know how yet, we do know that the amazing Chrono Corsair skyriding mount is unlockable. If you want an Infinite Dragonflight mount with a corsair hat, this is the time for you.
The Greedy Emissary event is also coming back, and players can hunt down the Greedy Emissaries in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Dornogal, and Undermine. There’s a new mount to unlock, as well as a set of gorgeous Tier 2 armor sets, that have been recolored.
Blizzard also revealed there will be a Collector’s Bounty buff going at this time for WoW patch 11.1.7 to help players in the “hunt for legacy loot” by increasing drops in legacy content throughout Azeroth. We don’t know what this means specifically yet, but once we do, we’ll update you accordingly.
