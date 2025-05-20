WoW Revisited Horrific Visions guide: How to unlock all Faceless Masks

Faceless Masks are an important part of WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions system. These offer additional challenges, and also are involved in unlocking other masks, as well as several of the mounts found in this WoW update. Faceless Masks are, in essence, the end-game of this system. The original Battle for Azeroth system featured five masks, and while all of those came back, there are three new ones added with update 11.1.5.

There’s no defined order to unlocking the Faceless Masks in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions system, either. They all have very specific challenges to overcome, that reward these to you as the player.

All Faceless Masks in WoW Revisited Horrific Visions and how to unlock them

In order for Faceless Masks to be used in a Revisited Horrific Visions run in WoW, at least one party member must have already unlocked it. Each one of these masks, in addition to a Unique Effect, also adds +25% Health to all enemies, +25% Damage from all enemies, and +20% Corrupted Mementos gained. If you equip all eight Faceless Masks, each enemy has 200% extra Health/Damage and you obtain +140% extra Corrupted Mementos.

It's going to take time to start unlocking Masks. First, you need to do the intro questline (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The below table features all eight Faceless Masks, how to unlock them, and their bonus penalty that they add on to your Horrific Visions run. It’s up to you which ones you equip, and when, before any run starts.

Mask Unique Effect Unlock Condition Long Night Reduces Maximum Sanity by 50% Complete allf ive objectives within a single visit of a Horrific Vision Burned Bridge Moving causes void zones to spawn in your path for 10s. Standing within these drains 30 Sanity per second. With one mask active, complete the Valley of Wisdom objective in the Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar Daredevil All Sanity damage caused by creatures is increased by 400% With one mask active, complete the Valley of Honor objective in the Horrific Vision of Orgrimmar Painted Each area will consist of 2 Madnesses instead of 1 With one mask active, complete the Old Town objective in the Horrific Vision of Stormwind Dark Imagination While below 50% Sanity, a Horrific Figment will occasionally spawn and attack you. With one mask active, complete the Mage Quarter objective in the Horrific Vision of Stormwind Vengeance Killing enemies will bolster their nearby allies with Vengeance, increasing their damage done by 15% for 20s. This effect stacks. With one mask active, loot the Faceless Mask of Vengeance being revered by a group of Vengeful Voidspeakers at the Canals in the Horrific Vision of Stormwind, between the Trade District and Old Town. Nemesis Your Nemesis will spawn every 25 kills in a Horrific Vision. This nemesis is an Elite mob, has Sanity Breaker abilities and awards Sanity via the Elite Extermination Tribute upgrade when killed. With one mask active, defeat two iconic nemeses in each Horrific Vision and fuse their Nemesis Shards to obtain the mask.* Multitudes More enemies will be present through the Horrific Vision. With three masks active, complete all objectives within a single visit of a Horrific Vision Hogger Shard Hogger is found in Stormwind by interacting with his Wanted poster to the right of the entrance of the Mage Quarter. Gamon Shard Gamon is found in Orgrimmar by interacting with his axe on the table on the right portion of the first floor of Broken Tusk inn in the Valley of Strength.

The Faceless Masks all vary in intensity too, depending on how you play the game, and whether or not you have access to things such as healing/tanking cooldowns. A good example is the Faceless Mask of Vengeance, which bolsters nearby enemies when one dies, granting other nearby enemies +15% damage for 20 seconds — and this stacks.

Some masks can feel insurmountable, until you learn to manage your sanity, for example, Faceless Mask of the Long Night, which reduces Maximum Sanity by 50%, and Faceless Mask of the Daredevil, which makes all Sanity damage caused by creatures to increase by 400%. Others, like the new Faceless Mask of the Multitudes, are just horrifying. It more than doubles the amount of enemies, and throws in new, powerful enemies to deal with.

You can visit the Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW by heading to Dornogal, south of the Coreway Tunnel (34.60, 68.45). All you have to do is complete the opening questline, found in this area, interact with the Portal to Horrific Visions, and queue up for the challenge that’s available in the current week.

This will take you to the room where you can check on Tribute Progress, how many Maks you wish to use, or change Soridormi’s specialization, since she can send an NPC Construct to help you get through these challenges. Speak to the Image of Wrathion when you’re ready to start.

