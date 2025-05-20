WoW Revisited Horrific Visions guide: What's new in the updated game mode

Revisited Horrific Visions is a WoW game mode that recreates the challenging content brought to life in the Battle for Azeroth expansion. Players could go alone, or with a partner, and grind through shadowy versions of Stormwind and Orgrimmar, doing their best to mitigate disasters that would whittle away at their sanity.

Players would also use and upgrade a powerful legendary cloak, Asjra’kamas, Shroud of Resolve, as a way to keep improving their corruption resistance and lose less sanity. As of May 20, 2025, this game mode is back! However, a number of things have changed in Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW, to make it a more enjoyable, worthwhile experience. Here’s what you need to know going in.

What’s new and interesting in the Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW 11.1.5?

Perhaps the most important change to Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW is that you are no longer bound to doing it a few times a week. The original version required a Vessel of Horrific Visions to enter. You could buy a few from Wrathion, or get lucky and see them drop from your Main Assault. Either way, it was a tedious slog and grind, and would require piles of Coalescing Visions (currency for the event).

This NPC is such a blessing - even if going solo, you have an ally if you want it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, you can just go and do it whenever you want! Given how many cool mounts are in WoW Revisited Horrific Visions, being able to just hop in and grind through it whenever you want is really going to be nice. The removal of frustrating FOMO is a major improvement to this game mode. On top of that, it's Warbound, so you have account-wide progression! No more doing it over and over again for each character!

The original game mode offered players a few Faceless Masks, to make the scenario harder, in exchange for greater amounts of Corrupted Mementos. There were up to 5 you could attach at any time, but three more were added for WoW Revisited Horrific Visions. If you want, you can go for an 8-mask run, now! Here’s what the new masks do:

Faceless Mask of Vengeance: Killing enemies bolsters their nearby allies with Vengeance. This increases their damage done by 15% for 20 seconds. This effect stacks.

Killing enemies bolsters their nearby allies with Vengeance. This increases their damage done by 15% for 20 seconds. This effect stacks. Faceless Mask of the Nemesis: Your nemesis will spawn every 25 kills in a Horrific Vision. This nemesis is an Elite mob, has Sanity Breaker abilities, and awards Sanity with the Elite Extermination Tribute upgrade, when killed.

Your nemesis will spawn every 25 kills in a Horrific Vision. This nemesis is an Elite mob, has Sanity Breaker abilities, and awards Sanity with the Elite Extermination Tribute upgrade, when killed. Faceless Mask of the Multitudes: More enemies will be present in this Horrific Vision.

Speaking of which, Corrupted Mementos still exist and drop in Revisited Horrific Visions in WoW, but now, at the end of the run, they’re converted into Displaced Corrupted Mementos. It serves the same function, now getting your upgrades in the Hourglass of Horrific Visions, and the various Battle for Azeroth cosmetics.

Another great new feature is the Construct of Soridormi. This NPC can act as a Tank/DPS/Healer, and can go with you into WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions. If you don’t want to go solo, now you no longer have to. It counts as an extra player, and will automatically resurrect you with a Sanity Restoration Orb (if available).

How Sanity Resistance is dealt with has also been made significantly easier. No more tedious grinding out the levels on your legendary cape. You have two important sources of Sanity Resistance in WoW’s Revisited Horrific Visions, this time around. The first is from Area completion and the second is from the Hourglass of Horrific Visions.

No more grinding this tedious cloak! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Through these two sources, you can cap yourself out at 90% Sanity Resistance, which is more than what you could get in Battle for Azeroth. Completing an area in one of the Stormwind/Orgrimmar Horrific Visions grants +10% permanent Sanity Resistance for that area.

You need to do this in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar to get the full 50% Sanity Resistance though. The other 40% comes from upgrades in the Hourglass of Horrific Visions. You can exchange Displaced Corrupted Mementos for Echoes of N’Zoth, which lets you upgrade your Hourglass. Across 3 weeks, there are 13 upgrades you can get. You can get a variety of very useful upgrades, such as a longer Sanity bar, and reviving allies without a Sanity cost.

There’s one more way to increase your survivability and power in these Revisited Horrific Visions, and that’s from Vision Tributes. As you take part in the Horrific Visions — killing normal mobs, elites, bosses, looting potions and Odd Crystals, this will feed the Altars in your starting room.

You won't have to grind tens of thousands of Coalesced Visions to do this content anymore (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you reach certain milestones throughout your runs, you’ll receive benefits from the tribute altars. These include receiving Sanity back when defeating Elites, damage increases at higher sanity, and even more chests that grant even bonus Displaced Corrupted Mementos. It’s a great way to make your runs even more rewarding.

Revisited Horrific Visions return today, May 20, 2025, and will bring with them their own challenges and rewards. From memorable cosmetics to cool mounts, there’s plenty to enjoy as you wait for the next addition to the 11.1.5 patch cycle, Dastardly Duos.

