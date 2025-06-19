Is WoW teasing a third Demon Hunter spec in patch 11.2?

WoW patch 11.2 may be focused on Ethereals, but we could have just witnessed a tease of a third Demon Hunter spec! While I’m far more excited about the prospect of potential playable Ethereals in the future, the Demon Hunter is now the only class with two talent trees. Even the Evoker, which launched in Dragonflight received a third spec before Demon Hunters did.

Sharp-eyed players have noticed something very interesting in the patch 11.2 PTR build for WoW and that one of the bosses might be a new type of Demon Hunter. This is, of course, just speculation, but I certainly think it’s worth talking about.

WoW’s patch 11.2 may be hiding a hint about a third Demon Hunter spec

WoW patch 11.2 brings a ton of content with it, such as the new Manaforge Omega, and within it, the Demon Hunter boss might be teasing a new, unique third spec for the class. The focus is, of course, going to be on Void Lord Dimensius the All-Devouring, the final boss of the raid we shouldn’t overlook this veritable Trio of Danger.

One of these Elves is not like the other ones. . . (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the boss encounters, The Soul Hunters, is a trio of Demon Hunters. Two of them, Ilyssa Darksorrow and Velaryn Bloodwrath are very much designed to look like traditional Havoc/Vengeance Demon Hunters. However, Adarus Duskblaze is different. He’s got a suite of cool Void-themed abilities, and they really stand out from his allies.

Some players have already begun datamining the files, and there are some interesting bits, like a Void-themed Metamorphosis, which would no doubt be used, at the very least, in this fight. It’s incredibly strange that two of the Demon Hunters look so stereotypically Demon Hunter-y while Adarus is fresh, new, and different.

We’re also about to head into WoW: Midnight, which is going to no doubt be void-themed if patch 11.2 is any indicator. So, could we see a Void specialization for Demon Hunters? We don’t have a lot of void-themed powers among the World of Warcraft classes, except perhaps Shadow Priests.

Adarus Darkblaze is just built different (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Dragonflight launched, we received a new class with brand-new specs that fit the overarching theme of the expansion. The same happened in Legion with Demon Hunter, but still, it’s the only class with just two specializations. We could all be overreaching with this, but the same was said when Augment Evoker was uncovered.

Blizzard told us it wasn’t a thing, and it was just some leftover code or something. It wasn’t anything to get excited about or look into until it actually happened. I think something similar is happening here with the Demon Hunter, and I, for one, would be keen to see a Void-themed spec for the class.

Perhaps that’s what’s missing to bring me back around on it and level/gear up a Demon Hunter sometime in the future. We’ll just have to wait for future datamining or official announcements, but I think the future plans will involve a third spec, finally.

If I had to guess, we won't get it until Midnight if it shows up. Dropping something that big in patch 11.2 would make it a must-play patch, though, that's for sure.

