WoW The War Within Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation: Halls of Atonement, Tazavesh, and more (Season 3)

WoW’s next major update, 11.2, is on the horizon, and that means it’s time for a new Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation for Season 3. It promises to be a huge season, both figuratively and literally. We’ll be shifting away from the themes and content from Season 2 of The War Within, and returning to Shadowlands in a pretty big way.
Interestingly enough, a familiar Megadungeon is going to get split up for a pair of Mythic+ encounters. On top of this, one new dungeon will also be joining the pack. If you want to get prepared for these new dungeons, here’s the Mythic+ rotation for WoW The War Within Season 3.
WoW The War Within Season 3’s Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation has been revealed
WoW The War Within’s Season 3 Mythic+ dungeon rotation was revealed on the June 18, 2025, WoWcast video. While the video highlighted a ton of very interesting info for the upcoming season, which was originally teased in the 2025 Roadmap, Mythic+ fans are going to want to know what awaits them.
Here’s the new list:
- Halls of Atonement (Shadowlands)
- Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder (Shadowlands)
- Tazavesh: So’leah’s Gambit (Shadowlands)
- Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
- The Dawnbreaker
- Priory of the Sacred Flame
- Operation Floodgate
- Eco-Dome Al’dani (New Dungeon)
This is a genuinely interesting list of dungeons. I have my problems with the Shadowlands expansion, but I did love the dungeons. Tazavesh was originally a titanic, 8-boss Megadungeon, which was later split into the two dungeons seen above.
Players will be able to return to Tazavesh not just as a pair of Mythic+ dungeons in Season 3, but it will also be a player hub for the upcoming content. That’s all very exciting, and I imagine it was a great deal of work to make it happen.
We also have a new dungeon that will be available as a Mythic+ run. Ecodome Al’dani will be in the WoW The War Within Mythic+ dungeon rotation mix in Season 3. It’s a three-boss dungeon, set in an Eco-Dome, which you might be familiar with from your journeys in The Burning Crusade.
Another interesting aspect of this dungeon, storywise, is that in the storyline of this Season, the dungeon's story comes after the raid. It also promises to be a major part of the continuing storyline for The WorldSoul Saga.
Blizzard Entertainment also gave one more bit of useful information about Mythic+ dungeons going forward. Checkpoints will become Waystones, giving a very clear indicator of where the checkpoints are on the map. They'll also have an icon that makes them clear.
