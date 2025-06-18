WoW: How to unlock the powerful Titan Disc Belt

In WoW patch 11.1.7, the next powerful, upgradable piece of epic gear became available: The Titan Disc Belt. Similar to the Cyrce’s Circlet in patch 11.0.7 before it, players will get what is essentially the BiS (Best in Slot) item for the waist slot of their gear, and will be able to slot it with a variety of incredible powers. Coming in at a baseline item level of 691, it’s automatically worth doing, even if you aren’t crazy about Delves.

This will require you to grind Overcharged Delves, but you don’t have to push these at the highest level possible. If you’re just trying to grind chests for Titan Discs, you can do these at lower levels, because the rate at which Discs drop is the same at all Tiers. If you want the Titan Disc Belt, here’s what you need to know about this new piece of gear in WoW.

Trending

How to unlock the Titan Disc Belt in WoW

Unlocking the Titan Disc Belt in WoW will require you to complete several Overcharged Delves in-game. In addition, you’ll need to complete a series of introductory quests. You shouldn’t have to do more than two Overcharged Delves, and you can do them at any difficulty (even Tier 1).

The Titan Disc Belt is 100% worth investing a little time into (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re Alliance, you have an extra quest, Titanic Rumblings, from what we understand. Otherwise, your first quest is in Dornogal, with Titan Consoles from Dagran Thaurissan II (47.97, 43.55). Below are all four quests you’ll need to complete:

Titan Consoles

Titan Disc-Count

Overcharged Console

Durable Information Storage Container

All you need to do to complete Titan Consoles is to activate one of the Titan Consoles in an Overcharged Delve. Each day, there are two Overcharged Delves on the map, and they’re shown by crackling lightning around them. You can repeatedly grind them, so do keep that in mind, too.

The Titan Console will be at the beginning of the Delve, and another one deeper into the Overcharged Delve. I missed this the first time I did it in WoW, so getting my Titan Belt took a little bit longer. Interact with the Console, and you’ll begin the next quest, Titan Disc-Count. You need to defeat eight Titan Constructs and farm 50 Titan Disc Shards.

This is not a challenging series of quests to complete, and you get an amazing belt to boot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will receive 30 Titan Disc Shards in one of the chests in an Overcharged Delve, but to get the others, just kill everything and loot everything. You should get all the 8 Titan Constructs this way as well. You’ll head to a Titan Console to turn it in, and you’ll get Overcharged Console. You’ll receive an item (Dagran's Pouch of Shards) that will give the other 50 Titan Disc Shards to restore a Titan Disc for the next step of unlocking the Titan Disc Belt in WoW. Use this, and interact with the console, and open up the Titan Panel Skill Tree.

You’ll have two options to choose from. Unlocking these grants a variety of bonuses to your Warband when doing Delves while equipped with a Titan Disc Belt in WoW. This isn’t time-gated, so you can farm them all in one day if you really wanted.

The final step will likely require you to do one more Overcharged Delve, and that’s Durable Information Storage Container. You will need to break four of the Overcharged Pylons in a Delve and then complete the Overcharged Delve to completely charge the device. Then, head back to Dornogal and turn it in to get your Titan Disc Belt in WoW, and an Overcharged Chest, which can have some pretty useful gear in it.

As you complete more unique Overcharged Delves, you'll gain more options; but you can only select one Disc at a time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Titan Disc Belt can be used as an item while equipped, and it allows you to change the default Disc on it for a series of powers. As you complete other Overcharged Delves, you’ll get more Discs, to have even more options for your Belt.

Titan Disc Belt options

Charged Bolts (Automatically gained): Chance on using attacks to deal more damage.

Chance on using attacks to deal more damage. Cauterizing Bolts (Automatically gained): Spells/abilities can proc a Lightning Rod that heals the lowest health ally.

Spells/abilities can proc a Lightning Rod that heals the lowest health ally. Spark Burst (Fungal Folly): Spells/abilities can grant Haste for 20s.

Spells/abilities can grant Haste for 20s. Critical Chain (Skittering Breach): Spells/abilities can trigger Critical Strike increase by 31 every 2s for 20s.

Spells/abilities can trigger Critical Strike increase by 31 every 2s for 20s. Static Charge (Sidestreet Sluice): Spells/abilities can grant increase Versatility by 220 for 30s, and each spell/ability will reduce the bonus by 5%.

Spells/abilities can grant increase Versatility by 220 for 30s, and each spell/ability will reduce the bonus by 5%. Electric Current (The Spiral Weave): Gain Electric Current in combat to increase Mastery by 10 every 2s up to 120 after 24s, then it cycles down and repeats.

Gain Electric Current in combat to increase Mastery by 10 every 2s up to 120 after 24s, then it cycles down and repeats. Charged Touch (Kriegval’s Rest): Heals have a change to heal the lowest health target within 40 yards.

Heals have a change to heal the lowest health target within 40 yards. Energy Shield (Unlocks after gaining Titan Force Shield from Titan Console): When you take damage, have a chance to gain Titan Energy Shield to absorb damage. When it expires it deals 30% of remaining absorb as Arcane Damage split between enemies within 8 yards.

When you take damage, have a chance to gain Titan Energy Shield to absorb damage. When it expires it deals 30% of remaining absorb as Arcane Damage split between enemies within 8 yards. Charged Crystal (Nightfall Sanctum): Spells/abilities have a chance to send a Charged Bolt that deals Nature damage split between targets within 8 yards.

In addition, there’s a Titan Disc Belt weekly quest from Dagran in WoW, that unlocks a Titan Memory Card. This adds five levels to your Titan Disc Belt up to five times, capping it out at 701.

This mount is high on my priority list right now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’ll also get an Overcharged Chest for this, making it worth doing every week. As a final bonus, if you farm enough Titan Discs to fully upgrade the Titan Console, you can unlock the OC91 Chariot mount. You don’t even need to actually buy the upgrades; simply having the Discs is sufficient.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More