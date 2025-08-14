WoW The War Within Plexus Sentinel boss guide (Manaforge Omega)

WoW The War Within’s Plexus Sentinel is the first boss of the Manaforge Omega raid, and while it’s not the most dangerous one, you do still have to be careful during the fight. This fight unlocked with the rest of the content a week after patch 11.2 dropped, and is currently available as an LFR raid, as it’s in the first wing. This boss will also include an extra ability icon, one that will no doubt be familiar to anyone who has done the new Delve.
It’s worth pointing out that while Normal has no required item level, many PUGs seem to require about 680 item level, so gearing up is important. If you’re doing this on LFR difficulty, the required item level is 651, so it shouldn’t be hard to reach that. Here’s what you need to know about the WoW The War Within boss Plexus Sentinel in Manaforge Omega.
How to beat the Plexus Sentinel in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid
During the Plexus Sentinel boss fight in WoW The War Within, you will have access to the Phase Blink button, assigned to your Extra Ability. With a 10-second cooldown, it will blast your character forward, and get them through the Arcanomatrix Atomizer energy walls. For that reason, it’s very important.
I also recommend the Deadly Boss Mods addon, just to keep a close eye on abilities before they trigger. In addition, a good time to pop Bloodlust/et cetera is right at the start of the fight. Get as much damage in as possible, right off the gate.
1) Phase 1
Throughout Phase 1 of the Plexus Sentinel fight, it will slowly build up energy. While that happens, the boss wants to tank him against the far wall, across from the entrance. He has a few attacks of note, like Eradicating Salvo and Manifest Matrices during this phase.
Eradicating Salvo targets a player, dealing split damage and knocking them away. When this is coming, get behind the boss and group up. If you’re doing this on Heroic, you’ll need two groups, because there’s a second explosion. The second group will move in to take the hit after the first one.
Manifest Matrices will occasionally target several players and place a trap under them. Those players need to run to the walls on the sides of the room to drop their trap. Don’t stand in any, because they do stun you. For tanks, they have to deal with Obliteration Arcanocannon.
The tank explodes, taking damage and leaving a huge Void Zone behind. They need to run to one of the corners on the entrance side and stay there until the Void Zone hits the ground. These abilities repeat until Plexus Sentinel hits 100 energy in WoW’s Manaforge Omega, then Phase 2 triggers.
Phase 2
When Phase 2 kicks off for Plexus Sentinel, you’ll experience Protocol Purge. All players get pushed back to the back wall, and an Arcanomatrix Atomizer energy wall shows up at the far end of the room.
You’ll need to run to the wall and Phase Blink through it, while dodging explosions and lasers that pop up everywhere. Then you need to deal enough damage to the boss to break through its health shield, and this phase will end. These phases will repeat until the boss is dead.
Plexus Sentinel’s loot and item levels in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid
You'll get quite a bit of loot after defeating Plexus Sentinel in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid. If you’re eligible, it will also drop an Ethereal Strand for your Reshii Wraps. Just make sure to actively click on the boss to pick it up. Below you’ll see the item levels, and potential loot that drops from this boss.
Item Levels
- LFR: 671 (Weathered Ethereal Crests)
- Normal: 684 (Carved Ethereal Crests)
- Heroic: 697 (Runed Ethereal Crests)
- Mythic: 710 (Gilded Ethereal Crests)
Loot Drops
