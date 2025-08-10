WoW The War Within: Manaforge Omega Healer tier list (11.2)

Manaforge Omega is the final raid for WoW The War Within, and as Season 3’s final major challenge, it looks like it’ll be a fun one, but which Healers should you bring to the fight? Of course, the answer is “whatever you enjoy”, but there are some healers that I think are going to perform better than others. When I initially drafted this a few days ago for example, I thought Restoration Druids were going to be much higher.
Then they had a bug fix; they were getting bigger numbers than they should. They’re still solid, and they’re still decent in patch 11.2, but I don’t think they’re quite top-tier. Here are my estimations for Manaforge Omega’s healers, in a tier list form for WoW The War Within.
Manaforge Omega Healer tier list for WoW The War Within patch 11.2
S-Tier
- Mistweaver Monk
- Holy Priest
The S-Tier healers for Manaforge Omega in WoW The War Within are the top healers that have the most utility, best numbers, and likely the best mobility, too. They can get in and out of places to heal tanks and groups alike. Mistweaver Monk has been the top healer for a significant amount of time now, and even if I’m not a fan of the class, I respect it. It seems like no nerf can stop its overwhelming power.
They can deal DPS and heal the raid without too much work. However, I think Holy Priest might output even bigger numbers, and thanks to Premonition of Piety, a huge chunk of their overhealing still gets used, by being put on other players. Other healers have uses in a raid, but you want a few of these if you can get them.
A-Tier
- Discipline Priest
- Preservation Evoker
Oh, Discipline Priest. It feels like it never really gets the respect it deserves. It’s in a decent spot right now, and it’s certainly a more interesting healer type compared to Holy. Depending on positioning in Manaforge Omega in WoW, I think having a Discipline Priest will be nice. They can heal large, spread-out groups easily, and they still have amazing damage reduction skills like Power Word: Barrier and Pain Suppression.
I think Preservation Evoker, if it weren’t so specialized, would be A+ or S-Tier this season. But to get the most out of them, you need a stacked group, and how often do you really get that in Manaforge Omega? However, that plus their 4-piece makes them truly remarkable healers. I just don’t think there’s going to be as much of a call for them, unless they’re a highly-skilled player.
B-Tier
- Restoration Druid
- Holy Paladin
Restoration Druids are in an okay position right now. They’re still useful, since they’re Druids, and have Mark of the Wild. Their recent hotfix did nerf some of their incredible healing, but they received an overall buff to their healing for recompense. That said, their spot healing/HOTs are still useful, and so I’d still recommend bringing one to raid with you.
Even though Holy Paladins are at the bottom of the list, I still think they’re perfectly serviceable healers in WoW’s Manaforge Omega scene. I think their decent healers, buffs, and their best-in-class utility (Devotion Aura, Aura Mastery, Beacon of Light, Blessing of Protection) make them viable and important to have around. Their need for procs to get them most out of them makes them a little too random to rely on as a main healer though.
Check out our other WoW guides and features:
- WoW The War Within Gearing Guide (Patch 11.2)
- WoW The War Within: How to find Softly Swirling Mote
- WoW The War WIthin: Phase Diving guide
- WoW The War Within: How to unlock and upgrade Reshii Wraps