WoW The War Within: How to find Softly Swirling Mote (Of Motes and Husks)

Softly Swirling Motes are a quest item some WoW players are struggling to find, from the side quest Of Motes and Husks. The second part of the Avoid the Void storyline, players will need to find Dune Wyrms for Softly Swirling Motes and Krolusks for their husks. The Korlusks are easy; they’re scattered all around the Eco-Dome, making them easy finds/kills. However, the Dune Wyrms seem to be a little harder to find.

Thankfully, we found a few locations that are close by, and that come in packs. This should make the quest last just a bit less than five minutes, even if the Dune Wyrms do have a bit of a frustrating drop rate for Softly Swirling Motes in WoW. Here’s what we found to help you get this quest knocked out swiftly.

Where to easily find Softly Swirling Motes in WoW for Of Motes and Husks quest

Technically, the area to find Softly Swirling Motes in for WoW’s Of Motes and Husks quest is pretty vast, but we’ve narrowed it down to just a few locations for the easiest possible quest completion. Unlike quests like Eco-Stabilizing, this one doesn't appear to be bugged. The enemies can just be hard to find, is all.

Just head to the location on this map for easy Dune Wyrms; there are plenty in this rough area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Start by using /way 67.74 28.24 (TomTom addon coordinates), or by using the map in the image above, and you should find a pack or two of Dune Wyrms almost immediately to fight. Now, I rounded up four of them and fought them all at once, only picking up two of the Softly Swirling Motes in World of Warcraft, so I had to move on to a few more locations.

Then I went northeast, to 69.23, 26.40, and found a few more that way. In general, I found quite a few Dune Wyrms that dropped Softly Swirling Motes in WoW, along the ridge of land from the starting point. They also respawned very quickly here, so it didn’t take long to get the 4 Softly Swirling Motes I needed.

Then I just flew along the sand dunes surrounding the Eco-Dome, and found more than enough Krolusks to kill to get their husks. Even the small Gritshell Krolusks dropped the husks I needed, making it all around, a pretty easy quest. If you want Softly Swirling Motes though, the above location will give you plenty of them.

