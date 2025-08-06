WoW The War Within: Eco-Stabilizing quest guide

Once you’ve begun chapter 2 of the new WoW storyline in Ghosts of K’aresh, you can pick up several new quests, including Eco-Stabilizing. Right now, it’s being said that Eco-Stabilizing is bugged. I did have to abandon and retry the quest, but the method I used the second time worked just fine for me, so I’m going to explain the order I utilized below. What appears to happen is that if you go out of order, the other biomes that you need to stabilize do so on their own, so it doesn’t count.

If you’re having trouble with Eco-Stabilizing in WoW The War Within, this guide should help you out.

How to complete the Eco-Stabilizing quest in WoW The War Within

To make certain that the Eco-Stabilizing quest in WoW The War Within doesn’t bug out, it appears that you need to go in a certain order: Biome Z-22, Biome V-37, and Biome D-28. That way, everything should work out nicely and smoothly.

Step 1: Get rid of the bug (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Biome order and coordinates

Biome Z-22: 41, 19

41, 19 Biome V-37: 49.96, 56.43

49.96, 56.43 Biome D-28: 48.2, 58.99

Fly to Biome Z-22 and interact with the glittering object to make a Shadowguard Bug spawn. Kill it and then move on to Biome V-37. When you interact with this Biome, it’s going to recommend that you use some percussive maintenance. Agree, and your character will start hammering away at it until it works.

Then, you can head over to Biome D-28, where there will be a glittering rod you can interact with. Interact with it and then put it into place in the machine.

That’s all you have to do. You can then head back to Ve’nari to claim your 10 Valorstones and 23g, as well as move on with the campaign.

When I went this route, I was finally able to see the blue rod to interact with at the third Biome (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What was happening to me was that I went to Biome Z-22 and then D-28, but the rod wasn’t showing up in the basket for some reason. When I abandoned the quest and tried the above order, everything worked fine.

It’s worth noting that this quest is bugged, and it may simply be that the order doesn’t matter. However, this method worked for me when a previous pattern did not.

