WoW The War Within: Secrets of the K'areshi achievement guide

Among the many achievements added in WoW The War Within patch 11.2 is Secrets of the K’areshi. While it doesn’t give you a title, fancy mount, or even a toy, it offers something much more useful: Reputation! And of course, achievement points, if you care about those. Each one of the lore items you find for this achievement gives you 250 reputation with The K’areshi Trust, which is this update’s primary reputation grind.

You can get some of these right away, since flight isn’t locked, but it’s worth noting that several of them do require Phase Diving, which means you also need the Reshii Wraps artifact cloak. I recommend having access to both the cloak and Phase Diving before bothering with the Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW.

Where to find all lore items for Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW

You need to find 10 lore items (books, scrolls) to complete Secrets of the K’areshi in WoW, but to make things easier, I’ve split them into items that are in Tazavesh and items that are not in Tazavesh. I’ve also highlighted which ones require you to Phase Dive to find them, along with little hints, in case you don’t spot them right away.

Here are all of the locations on both maps for the WoW achievement Secrets of the K'areshi (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The reason I’ve split them up is that Tazavesh and the exterior of Tazavesh (K’aresh) have different coordinates. This just makes it easier to get where you’re going to unlock these items nice and easy. Also remember you can teleport between Phase Conduits, so you the lack of flight won’t feel as terrible.

Inside Tazavesh

I Have Become Void! (Pinned to a tree - Phase Diving): /way #2472 36.79 58.07 1 I Have Become Void!

/way #2472 36.79 58.07 1 I Have Become Void! Checklist of Minor Pleasures (Leaning next to a chair - Phase Diving): /way #2472 38.23 45.62 3 Checklist of Minor Pleasures

/way #2472 38.23 45.62 3 Checklist of Minor Pleasures A Dog-eared Book (In one of the corners of Tazarest): /way #2472 37.32 25.72 4 A Dog-eared Book

/way #2472 37.32 25.72 4 A Dog-eared Book Coins: An Oath We Exchange (Scroll sitting on a ledge behind the treasure chest): /way #2472 41.68 39.82 5 Coins: An Oath We Exchange

/way #2472 41.68 39.82 5 Coins: An Oath We Exchange Ba'key's Aromatic Broker Cookies Recipes (Behind boxes behind Cooking Trainer): /way #2472 46.31 18.69 8 Ba'key's Aromatic Broker Cookies Recipes

/way #2472 46.31 18.69 8 Ba'key's Aromatic Broker Cookies Recipes Mysterious Notebook (In front of Owl statue in opening area of Tazavesh): /way #2472 58.45 91.50 9 Mysterious Notebook

Outside of Tazavesh

From Vengeance to Void (Behind console in a scroll at Shadow Point): /way #2371 42.29 20.93 2 From Vengeance to Void

/way #2371 42.29 20.93 2 From Vengeance to Void Multiversal Energy Dynamics and the Murmuration Paradox (Shadow Point: Darkmend, from east entrance, will be visible): /way #2371 49.61 26.71 6 Multiversal Energy Dynamics and the Murmuration Paradox

/way #2371 49.61 26.71 6 Multiversal Energy Dynamics and the Murmuration Paradox The Facets of K'aresh (The Oasis, northwest section, on a desk sitting outside): /way #2371 72.12 29.41 7 The Facets of K'aresh

/way #2371 72.12 29.41 7 The Facets of K'aresh Geologist Field Journal (Eco-Dome Primus, southeast section, on a table under an awning): /way #2371 72.12 29.41 7 The Facets of K'aresh

Once you’ve interacted with all of those items you’ll unlock the Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW, alongside a total of 2,500 Reputation for The K’areshi Trust, which is absolutely worth the work put in.

