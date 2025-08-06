  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • WoW The War Within: Secrets of the K'areshi achievement guide

WoW The War Within: Secrets of the K'areshi achievement guide

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:25 GMT
WoW Secrets of the K
WoW has a few collectible achievements in patch 11.2, such as Secrets of the K'areshi; here's where to find all the lore items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Among the many achievements added in WoW The War Within patch 11.2 is Secrets of the K’areshi. While it doesn’t give you a title, fancy mount, or even a toy, it offers something much more useful: Reputation! And of course, achievement points, if you care about those. Each one of the lore items you find for this achievement gives you 250 reputation with The K’areshi Trust, which is this update’s primary reputation grind.

Ad

You can get some of these right away, since flight isn’t locked, but it’s worth noting that several of them do require Phase Diving, which means you also need the Reshii Wraps artifact cloak. I recommend having access to both the cloak and Phase Diving before bothering with the Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW.

Where to find all lore items for Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW

You need to find 10 lore items (books, scrolls) to complete Secrets of the K’areshi in WoW, but to make things easier, I’ve split them into items that are in Tazavesh and items that are not in Tazavesh. I’ve also highlighted which ones require you to Phase Dive to find them, along with little hints, in case you don’t spot them right away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Here are all of the locations on both maps for the WoW achievement Secrets of the K&#039;areshi (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Here are all of the locations on both maps for the WoW achievement Secrets of the K'areshi (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The reason I’ve split them up is that Tazavesh and the exterior of Tazavesh (K’aresh) have different coordinates. This just makes it easier to get where you’re going to unlock these items nice and easy. Also remember you can teleport between Phase Conduits, so you the lack of flight won’t feel as terrible.

Ad

Inside Tazavesh

  • I Have Become Void! (Pinned to a tree - Phase Diving): /way #2472 36.79 58.07 1 I Have Become Void!
  • Checklist of Minor Pleasures (Leaning next to a chair - Phase Diving): /way #2472 38.23 45.62 3 Checklist of Minor Pleasures
  • A Dog-eared Book (In one of the corners of Tazarest): /way #2472 37.32 25.72 4 A Dog-eared Book
  • Coins: An Oath We Exchange (Scroll sitting on a ledge behind the treasure chest): /way #2472 41.68 39.82 5 Coins: An Oath We Exchange
  • Ba'key's Aromatic Broker Cookies Recipes (Behind boxes behind Cooking Trainer): /way #2472 46.31 18.69 8 Ba'key's Aromatic Broker Cookies Recipes
  • Mysterious Notebook (In front of Owl statue in opening area of Tazavesh): /way #2472 58.45 91.50 9 Mysterious Notebook
Ad

Outside of Tazavesh

  • From Vengeance to Void (Behind console in a scroll at Shadow Point): /way #2371 42.29 20.93 2 From Vengeance to Void
  • Multiversal Energy Dynamics and the Murmuration Paradox (Shadow Point: Darkmend, from east entrance, will be visible): /way #2371 49.61 26.71 6 Multiversal Energy Dynamics and the Murmuration Paradox
  • The Facets of K'aresh (The Oasis, northwest section, on a desk sitting outside): /way #2371 72.12 29.41 7 The Facets of K'aresh
  • Geologist Field Journal (Eco-Dome Primus, southeast section, on a table under an awning): /way #2371 72.12 29.41 7 The Facets of K'aresh
Ad

Once you’ve interacted with all of those items you’ll unlock the Secrets of the K’areshi achievement in WoW, alongside a total of 2,500 Reputation for The K’areshi Trust, which is absolutely worth the work put in.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications