WoW The War Within: How to get to Tazavesh, the Veiled Market

WoW The War Within takes us back to Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. But instead of it being a mega-dungeon, it’s now also a regular city/social hub! That doesn’t mean you can’t return to the mega-dungeon version, mind. In fact, it’s in the Season 3 Mythic+ rotation. Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to reach the city. As long as you can get to Dornogal, you can get to Tazavesh without much fuss.
While it will take a few quests to be able to set Tazavesh as your Hearthstone location in WoW The War Within, you can immediately go to and from the city, as long as you’ve completed two simple quests, and that’s it.
How to get to and from Tazavesh in WoW The War Within
When you log into a character in WoW The War Within patch 11.2, you’ll get a quest that will lead you to Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. First, accept A Shadowy Invitation, which the game should immediately prompt you to pick up. Take that up to the Foundation Hall in Dornogal and speak to the Locus-Walker.
They will give you Return to the Veiled Market, and after accepting, they’ll walk over to the portal location in the Foundation Hall. After a few moments, you can interact with it and teleport immediately over to Tazavesh in WoW. That’s all you have to do! You can leave through the portal in the bottom of the Tazavesh, the Veiled Market map (62.40, 93.64).
If you look at the map, you’ll also see two other portals in the northern section. The one on the left takes you to the actual Tazavesh, the Veiled Market dungeon, while the other takes you to the new dungeon, Eco-Dome Al’dani, provided you’ve unlocked it by completing required quests.
At this time, I don’t know if there’s a Mage Portal: Tazavesh, but I have a feeling there isn’t one. The only way to get back here is to take the portal, or set your Hearthstone, by going deep enough into the first chapter of campaign quests. That won’t take too long, maybe a half hour of questing at the most.
You can even go Phase Diving in Tazavesh, as it’s home to most of the items you need for the Secrets of the Tazavesh achievement. That will take significantly more time though, as you first need access to the Reshii Wraps artifact cloak.
