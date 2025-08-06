WoW The War Within: Phase Diving guide (11.2)

After you unlock Reshii Wraps in WoW The War Within, you can immediately start the quest chain to unlock Phase Diving. Both the Reshii Wraps themselves, and Phase Diving are brand-new content, introduced in patch 11.2. However, that means you can’t take part in this activity proper until you get to at least Chapter 3 of the main campaign, called Knife’s Edge.

Ad

Once you’ve unlocked your Reshii Wraps though, I do recommend making a beeline to immediately unlock Phase Diving. There is an easy Weekly Quest you can do for amazing ensembles, as well as a few mounts you can’t get anywhere else. Not to mention, it’s just a fun activity. Here’s how to take part in Phase Diving in WoW The War Within.

How to unlock Phase Diving and how it works in WoW The War Within

Once you have your Reshii Wraps, there’s a quest that will spawn right next to your location in WoW, which introduces Phase Diving: Another World. Just open your map and look for the Purple Triangle icon near you. This starts a short quest chain which will introduce all the important concepts of Phase Diving.

Ad

Trending

The quest to start this activity isn't far at all from where you got your Reshii Wraps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another World will send you to Shad’anis at Overlook Zo’Shuul, and then you’ll take on The Untethered Void, which introduces using the Phase Conduit platforms. Just enter Untethered Space, and come back to complete it. Then you have What Doesn’t See You, and you’ll learn about creatures that are only visible while Phase Diving.

Ad

You’ll kill a few of them, gather some Phase Energy, and come back. You will also do The Untethered Horror quest as a part of the Phase Diving tutorial In WoW. Nearby, there’s a creature known as Netherdeath; just enter Untethered Space and slay it. It’s not especially difficult.

While you’re here, you may as well also do the Wrapped Up quest if you haven’t already; this is how you upgrade your Reshii Wraps, making it fairly important. In order to enter Untethered Space, you need to find one of these platforms, scattered across the map. You can see them on the screenshot above.

Ad

Here's where you can find all of the Conduit Platforms (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After standing on one, and interacting with it, you can click it again to open up a transportation guide. You can teleport to any of the other Conduit Platforms, except Vanquisher’s Wake. Technically there’s another way to enter the Untethered Space: Untethered Xy’bucha, a potion that drops in the Shadowguard camps, while Phase Diving. Another point to be aware of, is that you cannot mount while Phase Diving, until you upgrade your Cape to Rank 4 (Orbs of Power).

Ad

I haven’t seen one drop yet, but I do know they exist. You can leave the Untethered Space by heading to a Conduit Platform and use the Exit Phase Diving spell. However, it’s possible that you’ll get lost and have no idea where the closest platform is. You can also just right-click the Phase Diving buff to immediately leave.

Unlockable rewards through Phase Diving

After a few weeks you can easily pick these mounts and outfits up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s a Weekly Quest you can do for Phase Diving in WoW, called More Than Just a Phase. Completing any activity within the Untethered Space (killing enemies, World Quests, looting treasures, et cetera) will give you progress towards it.

Ad

Completing it will give you 7 Untethered Coins and 300 K’areshi Trust reputation. You can find this Weekly Quest at Overlook Zo’Shuul from Shad’anis, or from Constable Zo’ardaz in Tazavesh. You can use these coins to unlock quite a few neat cosmetics and mounts from Shad'anis.

K’aresh Box of Resonance Crystals: 1 Untethered Coin

1 Untethered Coin K’aresh Box of Valorstones: 1 Untethered Coin

1 Untethered Coin Lavender K’arrock (Mount): 10 Untethered Coins

10 Untethered Coins Acidic Void Creeper (Mount): 7 Untethered Coins

7 Untethered Coins Penumbral Terror (Battle Pet): 4 Untethered Coins

4 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Untethered Seer’s Vestiture (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins

5 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Untethered Blade’s Garb (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins

5 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Untethered Striker’s Gear (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins

5 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Untethered Captain’s Full-Plate (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins

5 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Ancient Capes of the Reshii (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins

5 Untethered Coins Ensemble: Shoulderguards of the Wastelander Seer (Outfit): Untethered Coin

Untethered Coin Guise of the Phase Diver (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins

3 Untethered Coins Overtuned K’areshi Goggles (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins

3 Untethered Coins K’areshi Supply Crate (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins

3 Untethered Coins Broker Supply Crate (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More