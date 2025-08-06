WoW The War Within: Phase Diving guide (11.2)

After you unlock Reshii Wraps in WoW The War Within, you can immediately start the quest chain to unlock Phase Diving. Both the Reshii Wraps themselves, and Phase Diving are brand-new content, introduced in patch 11.2. However, that means you can’t take part in this activity proper until you get to at least Chapter 3 of the main campaign, called Knife’s Edge.
Once you’ve unlocked your Reshii Wraps though, I do recommend making a beeline to immediately unlock Phase Diving. There is an easy Weekly Quest you can do for amazing ensembles, as well as a few mounts you can’t get anywhere else. Not to mention, it’s just a fun activity. Here’s how to take part in Phase Diving in WoW The War Within.
How to unlock Phase Diving and how it works in WoW The War Within
Once you have your Reshii Wraps, there’s a quest that will spawn right next to your location in WoW, which introduces Phase Diving: Another World. Just open your map and look for the Purple Triangle icon near you. This starts a short quest chain which will introduce all the important concepts of Phase Diving.
Another World will send you to Shad’anis at Overlook Zo’Shuul, and then you’ll take on The Untethered Void, which introduces using the Phase Conduit platforms. Just enter Untethered Space, and come back to complete it. Then you have What Doesn’t See You, and you’ll learn about creatures that are only visible while Phase Diving.
You’ll kill a few of them, gather some Phase Energy, and come back. You will also do The Untethered Horror quest as a part of the Phase Diving tutorial In WoW. Nearby, there’s a creature known as Netherdeath; just enter Untethered Space and slay it. It’s not especially difficult.
While you’re here, you may as well also do the Wrapped Up quest if you haven’t already; this is how you upgrade your Reshii Wraps, making it fairly important. In order to enter Untethered Space, you need to find one of these platforms, scattered across the map. You can see them on the screenshot above.
After standing on one, and interacting with it, you can click it again to open up a transportation guide. You can teleport to any of the other Conduit Platforms, except Vanquisher’s Wake. Technically there’s another way to enter the Untethered Space: Untethered Xy’bucha, a potion that drops in the Shadowguard camps, while Phase Diving. Another point to be aware of, is that you cannot mount while Phase Diving, until you upgrade your Cape to Rank 4 (Orbs of Power).
I haven’t seen one drop yet, but I do know they exist. You can leave the Untethered Space by heading to a Conduit Platform and use the Exit Phase Diving spell. However, it’s possible that you’ll get lost and have no idea where the closest platform is. You can also just right-click the Phase Diving buff to immediately leave.
Unlockable rewards through Phase Diving
There’s a Weekly Quest you can do for Phase Diving in WoW, called More Than Just a Phase. Completing any activity within the Untethered Space (killing enemies, World Quests, looting treasures, et cetera) will give you progress towards it.
Completing it will give you 7 Untethered Coins and 300 K’areshi Trust reputation. You can find this Weekly Quest at Overlook Zo’Shuul from Shad’anis, or from Constable Zo’ardaz in Tazavesh. You can use these coins to unlock quite a few neat cosmetics and mounts from Shad'anis.
- K’aresh Box of Resonance Crystals: 1 Untethered Coin
- K’aresh Box of Valorstones: 1 Untethered Coin
- Lavender K’arrock (Mount): 10 Untethered Coins
- Acidic Void Creeper (Mount): 7 Untethered Coins
- Penumbral Terror (Battle Pet): 4 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Untethered Seer’s Vestiture (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Untethered Blade’s Garb (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Untethered Striker’s Gear (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Untethered Captain’s Full-Plate (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Ancient Capes of the Reshii (Outfit): 5 Untethered Coins
- Ensemble: Shoulderguards of the Wastelander Seer (Outfit): Untethered Coin
- Guise of the Phase Diver (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins
- Overtuned K’areshi Goggles (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins
- K’areshi Supply Crate (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins
- Broker Supply Crate (Toy): 3 Untethered Coins
