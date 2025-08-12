WoW The War Within Raid DPS Tier List (Manaforge Omega)

WoW The War Within’s latest raid, Manaforge Omega drops today, August 12, 2025, so it’s time to talk about the DPS Tier List. Unfortunately, there were some last-minute nerfs to a few of the classes, some of which I figured should be in S-Tier. So instead of keeping them there, or pushing them down, I’m going to put the classes I felt were S-Tier into A+-Tier and then revisit it next week. Then we should have a clear idea of what’s really succeeding in this new raid.

We’ve already covered the Healer Tier List and Tanks are coming soon for WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid. Ultimately, it’s up to you, and not a tier list to determine what you’re going to play. Your skill with a class and enjoyment are far more important than “What hits the hardest”.

WoW The War Within Manaforge Omega Raid DPS Tier List

A+-Tier

Demonlogy Warlock

Frost Death Knight

Frost Mage

Elemental Shaman

Shadow Priest

I may not enjoy the Frost Mage gameplay, but I respect the power it holds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

S/A+Tier DPS specs in WoW The War Within are almost certainly going to be the most dominant in the Manaforge Omega Raid. These are the players/specs who bring tons of damage, and also have solid utility that make them all-around useful. These are surely going to be the top damage dealers throughout the raid.

Demonology Warlocks for example have incredible single-target DPS, create Healthstones, Soulstones, have movement in Demonic Gateway, and several useful curses. Another great example is the Frost Death Knight’s Breath of Sindragosa is better to use now than it was before, alongside in general, reliable DPS. They also have utility like Anti-Magic Zone, can pull with Death Grip, and can Raise Allies in combat.

I really think Shadow Priest is in a very solid place right now, too in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid. They aren’t reliant on Cleave Damage for their AOE, and have strong single-target DPS too.

You can also use Power Infusion and Power Word: Fortitude to boost damage and defensiveness. Sure, other Priests can use Power Word Fortitude too, but Shadow specs can too.

A-Tier

Devastation Evoker

Unholy Death Knight

Affliction Warlock

Arcane Mage

Destruction Warlock

Augmentation Evoker

Beast Mastery Hunter

Balance Druid

Marksmanship Hunter

Windwalker Monk

Survival Hunter

Feral Druid

Beastmaster Hunters feel like they're in a pretty decent spot right now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are simply so many really good dps picks for Manaforge Omega this season in WoW The War Within. A-Tier are DPS specs that you definitely can have several of in a raid comp and it won’t feel bad. They have reliable damage, and often excel in single-target situations (Marksmanship Hunter, Beast Mastery Hunter, Destruction Warlock). These specs also bring useful utility to the table, but simply often don’t hit as hard as S-Tier/A+-Tier.

Devastation Evoker is a good example of the DPS specs at this tier. With fantastic burst, and great single-target (and AOE) damage, it’s better than Augmentation, in my estimation. Having both it and Augmentation is a good pick, though, but I think it takes more skill to be an Augmentation Evoker that’s successful. I love the class in general, and their Time Spiral and Spatial Paradox talents are wonderfully useful in raids.

Affliction Warlock isn’t as strong at single-target DPS as Destruction Warlocks, but in situations where you need to clear out adds in a hurry, I’m a fan of Affliction more. Get those dots spread around and watch enemies drop.

B-Tier

Havoc Demon Hunter

Assassination Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Outlaw Rogue

Subtlety Rogue

Retribution Paladin

Even if it's not top-tier, I still plan on playing Retribution Paladin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

B-Tier DPS specs are very much “okay” in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega. They’re good, not great, but good! They fit nicely into a few slots of your raid, and while they potentially lag behind other DPS builds, they’re still useful to have around.

Retribution Paladin, for example, isn’t the strongest DPS in WoW The War Within right now (much to my chagrin), but they do still bring the useful Devotion Aura. They do great damage clearing trash packs, aren’t complex to play, and whether or not you’re doing AOE or single-target, they can deliver.

All three Rogue specs show up here, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Assassination drops down into C-Tier. Outlaw Rogue isn’t consistent enough, and Subtlety requires pretty serious focus and being flawless in your rotation. Though I think if you’re going to raid as a Rogue, Subtlety is probably going to be the best to pick, if you’re a results-minded player.

C-Tier

Arms Warrior

Arms Warrior just ... isn't the play right now, I'm afraid. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

C-Tier specs lag even further behind than B-Tier, and are often very niche’ picks. Arms Warriors just don’t seem very popular right now. Arms Warriors do one of two things well: AOE or Single-Target. They can’t really do both effectively and they frankly, aren’t very fun to play.

I’ve given up Arms on my Warrior for Fury, and I’m very glad that I did. Sure, the Execute is fun, that’s really all that it feels like they have that’s good. They can Battle Shout, sure, but so can other warriors. Sorry, but Arms are just at the bottom of the heap right now.

