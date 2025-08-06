WoW The War Within: All new mounts unlockable in Season 3 (11.2)

One of the best things about WoW is farming mounts, and Season 3 (patch 11.2) introduces a ton of new ones to farm. Whether you’re into Mythic+ content, raids, PVP, or just grinding stuff in the world, there is something for you. However, this could potentially be an incomplete list, as other hidden mounts might be found by enterprising players throughout this current patch cycle.
Should we find word of something new, we’ll update this accordingly. The difficulty of unlocking these mounts will, without a doubt, vary.
Some will only be unlocked by the best players on their server, while others will be found by hundreds of lucky players who happen to get a quality reward from specific treasure chests. Regardless of the method, hopefully, there are new mounts worth chasing for you in WoW The War Within Season 3.
All known new mounts in WoW The War Within patch 11.2 (Season 3)
There are plenty of new mounts in WoW The War Within Season 3 that players could unlock this week alone, if they’re lucky enough. A good example is the Acidic Void Creeper, which only takes seven Untethered Coins. These come from doing the Phase Diving weekly, so you’d at least need access to that, and the Reshii Wraps.
If you’re lucky enough to see the right drop from the rare monster Urmag in Phase Diving, you could get the Pearlescent Krolusk. The Curious Slateback can also be found this week, from the Wriggling Pinnacle Cache. That is the reward from the weekly quest Ecological Succession.
Here is the full list:
Exploration Mounts
- Acidic Void Creeper: Buy from Shad’anis for 7x Untethered Coins
- Curious Slateback: From Wriggling Pinnacle Cache
- Lavender K’arroc: Buy from Shad’anis for 10x Untethered Coins
- Pearlescent Krolusk: Drops from Urmag rare spawn (Phase Diving)
- Phase-Lost Slateback: Phase-Lost-and-Found achievement reward
- Resplendent K’arroc: World Quest reward from The Hope of K’aresh
- Sthaarb’s Last Lunch: Drops from Sthaarbs's rare spawn (Phase Diving)
- Terror of the Night: Reward from Vigilante achievement
- Translocated Gorger: Combine 20 Devoured Energy-Pods
Renown Mounts
- Blue Barry: The K’aresh Trust Renown 9, complete quest A Blue for You
- Ruby Void Creeper: The K’aresh Trust Renown 15, costs 8,125 Resonance Crystals
- Terror of the Wastes: The K’aresh Trust Renown 19, costs 11,375 Resonance Crystals
Raid Mounts
- Reins of the Royal Voidwing: Ahead of the Curve: Dimensius, the All-Devouring, complete quest A Twilight Oath’s End
- Unbound Star-Eater: Drops from Mythic Dimensius
- Umbral K’arroc: Achievement: Glory of the Omega Raider reward
- Vandal’s Gearglider: Manaforge Vandals Renown 8
- The Bone Freezer: Manaforge Vandals Renown 14
Mythic+ Mounts
- Azure Void Flyer: The War Within Keystone Master: Season 3 achievement reward
- Scarlet Void Flyer: The War Within Keystone Legend: Season 3 reward
Delve Mounts
- Delver's Mana-Skimmer: Complete quest Repossessed!
PVP Mounts
- Astral Gladiator’s Fel Bat: Gladiator: The War Within Season 3 achievement reward
- Vicious Void Creeper: Rated Season Reward (Alliance)
- Vicious Void Creeper: Rated Season Reward (Horde)
World Event Mounts
- Brewfest Barrel Bomber: World Event: Brewfest, drops from Coren Direbrew
Some of these aren’t too hard to get and take just a matter of time. A good example is Terror of the Night, which comes from the Vigilante achievement. That just means you have to complete all six of the Warrants in K’aresh.
Naturally, getting the Unbound Star-Eater mount in WoW The War Within Season 3 will be much tougher, as it drops from Mythic Dimensius, the final boss of the hardest difficulty option for the Manaforge Omega raid.
