WoW The War Within: All new mounts unlockable in Season 3 (11.2)

One of the best things about WoW is farming mounts, and Season 3 (patch 11.2) introduces a ton of new ones to farm. Whether you’re into Mythic+ content, raids, PVP, or just grinding stuff in the world, there is something for you. However, this could potentially be an incomplete list, as other hidden mounts might be found by enterprising players throughout this current patch cycle.

Ad

Should we find word of something new, we’ll update this accordingly. The difficulty of unlocking these mounts will, without a doubt, vary.

Some will only be unlocked by the best players on their server, while others will be found by hundreds of lucky players who happen to get a quality reward from specific treasure chests. Regardless of the method, hopefully, there are new mounts worth chasing for you in WoW The War Within Season 3.

Ad

Trending

All known new mounts in WoW The War Within patch 11.2 (Season 3)

There are plenty of new mounts in WoW The War Within Season 3 that players could unlock this week alone, if they’re lucky enough. A good example is the Acidic Void Creeper, which only takes seven Untethered Coins. These come from doing the Phase Diving weekly, so you’d at least need access to that, and the Reshii Wraps.

Ad

This is a mount I definitely want to add to my collection (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re lucky enough to see the right drop from the rare monster Urmag in Phase Diving, you could get the Pearlescent Krolusk. The Curious Slateback can also be found this week, from the Wriggling Pinnacle Cache. That is the reward from the weekly quest Ecological Succession.

Ad

Here is the full list:

Exploration Mounts

Acidic Void Creeper: Buy from Shad’anis for 7x Untethered Coins

Buy from Shad’anis for 7x Untethered Coins Curious Slateback: From Wriggling Pinnacle Cache

From Wriggling Pinnacle Cache Lavender K’arroc: Buy from Shad’anis for 10x Untethered Coins

Buy from Shad’anis for 10x Untethered Coins Pearlescent Krolusk: Drops from Urmag rare spawn (Phase Diving)

Drops from Urmag rare spawn (Phase Diving) Phase-Lost Slateback: Phase-Lost-and-Found achievement reward

Phase-Lost-and-Found achievement reward Resplendent K’arroc: World Quest reward from The Hope of K’aresh

World Quest reward from The Hope of K’aresh Sthaarb’s Last Lunch: Drops from Sthaarbs's rare spawn (Phase Diving)

Drops from Sthaarbs's rare spawn (Phase Diving) Terror of the Night: Reward from Vigilante achievement

Reward from Vigilante achievement Translocated Gorger: Combine 20 Devoured Energy-Pods

Ad

Renown Mounts

Blue Barry: The K’aresh Trust Renown 9, complete quest A Blue for You

The K’aresh Trust Renown 9, complete quest A Blue for You Ruby Void Creeper: The K’aresh Trust Renown 15, costs 8,125 Resonance Crystals

The K’aresh Trust Renown 15, costs 8,125 Resonance Crystals Terror of the Wastes: The K’aresh Trust Renown 19, costs 11,375 Resonance Crystals

Raid Mounts

Reins of the Royal Voidwing: Ahead of the Curve: Dimensius, the All-Devouring, complete quest A Twilight Oath’s End

Ahead of the Curve: Dimensius, the All-Devouring, complete quest A Twilight Oath’s End Unbound Star-Eater: Drops from Mythic Dimensius

Drops from Mythic Dimensius Umbral K’arroc: Achievement: Glory of the Omega Raider reward

Glory of the Omega Raider reward Vandal’s Gearglider: Manaforge Vandals Renown 8

Manaforge Vandals Renown 8 The Bone Freezer: Manaforge Vandals Renown 14

Ad

Mythic+ Mounts

Azure Void Flyer: The War Within Keystone Master: Season 3 achievement reward

The War Within Keystone Master: Season 3 achievement reward Scarlet Void Flyer: The War Within Keystone Legend: Season 3 reward

Delve Mounts

Delver's Mana-Skimmer: Complete quest Repossessed!

PVP Mounts

Astral Gladiator’s Fel Bat: Gladiator: The War Within Season 3 achievement reward

Gladiator: The War Within Season 3 achievement reward Vicious Void Creeper: Rated Season Reward (Alliance)

Rated Season Reward (Alliance) Vicious Void Creeper: Rated Season Reward (Horde)

World Event Mounts

Brewfest Barrel Bomber: World Event: Brewfest, drops from Coren Direbrew

This might be the coolest dragon in the entire game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some of these aren’t too hard to get and take just a matter of time. A good example is Terror of the Night, which comes from the Vigilante achievement. That just means you have to complete all six of the Warrants in K’aresh.

Ad

Naturally, getting the Unbound Star-Eater mount in WoW The War Within Season 3 will be much tougher, as it drops from Mythic Dimensius, the final boss of the hardest difficulty option for the Manaforge Omega raid.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More