  • WoW The War Within: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 13, 2025 07:44 GMT
WoW Manaforge Omega Story Mode
If you want to unlock Manaforge Omega's story mode in WoW The War Within, here's what we know about it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many players have claimed WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega Story Mode is bugged, but this simply isn’t the case. The main issue is that Story Mode isn’t available yet. The raid schedule states that it will be available on August 19, 2025. However, with that said, we’ve got a pretty good idea of exactly where and how you’ll be able to unlock it, much like the Undermine unlock.

Story Mode is a new system in WoW The War Within and will be available for Manaforge Omega. It features a shorter raid with easier mechanics, allowing for the most relaxed, casual player to tackle the final boss, and see the remainder of the story without committing to a full raid.

Note: The full unlock for Story Mode won’t be available in WoW The War Within until August 19, 2025. We will update any additional requirements on that date.

How to unlock the Manaforge Omega Story Mode in WoW The War Within

In order to unlock Story Mode for WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid, you’re going to need to complete a good chunk of the main campaign for this season. You won’t have to complete the entire campaign, because the final storyline takes place after you defeat Dimensius.

You don&#039;t have to complete the entire campaign to unlock the Story Mode raid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
You don't have to complete the entire campaign to unlock the Story Mode raid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

First, you need to complete the first three storylines, that unlocked with the launch of patch 11.2: A Shadowy Invitation, Void Alliance, and Desert Power. This will also unlock your Reshii Wraps. You then need to complete the new campaign storyline, Shadows En Garde, which contains the following quests:

  • The Next Dimension
  • The Calm Before We Storm
  • The Sands of K’aresh
  • Shadowguard Diffusion
  • Like a Knife Through Aether
  • Adverse Instantiation
  • Until the Sands Bleed Void
  • And We Will Answer
  • To Walk AMong Shadow
  • Nexus Regicide
  • That’s a Wrap

I won’t spoil any of the content for these, but they’re worth experiencing. Completing these will unlock the quest Manaforge Omega: Dimensius Looms. It’s likely that you’re going to begin the Story Mode quest with Phase-General Ameer (42.06, 22.35), next to the Manaforge Vandals vendors. We’ll double-check this next week when it all unlocks, but it’s likely that’s all you’re going to need to do.

Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

