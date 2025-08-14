WoW The War Within Forgeweaver Araz boss guide (Manaforge Omega)

WoW The War Within’s Forgeweaver Araz boss is when things really pick up in Manaforge Omega. A two-phase fight with an intermission, it’s a fight that’s going to test everyone’s ability to keep up with mechanics. It also feels like a DPS check, so make sure you know your rotation, no matter what class you’re playing. Previous bosses in the raid like Soulbinder Naazindhri were challenging, but Forgeweaver Araz just feels like it’s on a different level.

I feel like it’s a DPS check because of the Intermission, primarily. After you deal with the Collectors, you will need to bring the heat with as much damage as you can spare, popping all cooldowns to get as close to Phase 2 as possible. If you’re having problems with Forgeweaver Araz in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid, here’s what you need to know.

How to beat Forgeweaver Araz in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega

More than ever, I think WoW’s Forgeweaver Araz fight in Manaforge Omega necessitates addons like Deadly Boss Mods, or any other addon that gives boss mechanics.

There are quite a few things going on in this fight, so having advanced warning is a real blessing. This boss will slowly be filling up his mana pool, and when he gets to full MP, the transition from Phase 1 to Intermission begins, so keep an eye out for that.

Phase 1

By the time Intermission kicks off, all three Collectors will be active. That's a lot of stuff on the ground to dodge! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Hazelnuttygames)

One of the primary abilities of Forgeweaver Araz is the Arcane Obliteration attack that he aims at your tank. You’ll want plenty of people in the AOE that spawns to split soak the damage. It also spawns an add you’ll need to take down.

In Heroic, you’ll split your raid into two groups to alternate the tanking of this spell. You’ll also want to keep it at least 20 yards from the boss, because otherwise it gets a 75% damage increase and 90% damage reduction from Mark of Power.

Tanks should probably swap periodically, due to the Overwhelming Power debuff that stacks. Every 2 stacks, tanks should likely swap to make sure the damage doesn’t get too overwhelming. You’ll also probably notice there are three items positioned in this room. These are Collectors, and Forgeweaver Araz will periodically activate one in Manaforge Omega, with Invoke Collector.

This will trigger its Prime Sequence, giving you small arcane energy marks on the ground to dodge. You will also likely see Astral Harvest come up soon. It targets a few players and spawns small adds. If you are targeted, run under the boss, and use any CC abilities and damage them so they never reach a Collector.

When there are multiple Collectors active, keep an eye on the icon under you. It will show which direction the add is going to move, so you can position it as far away as possible. Silencing Tempest is pretty obvious; players will be targeted with an AOE, and if you stand in it, you take damage and are silenced. Don’t stand in these.

Intermission

Intermission is very important; this begins the DPS check portion of the fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Hazelnuttygames)

When the boss is at full mana, the Intermission phase begins in WoW’s Manaforge Omega Forgeweaver Araz fight! You’ll know when it happens because he will knock everyone back and damage them with Arcane Expulsion.

Now you can target the Collectors, and all three need to be destroyed. Ideally, they need to go down before they hit full energy. You will also need to avoid the Photon Blast line attacks that they release. However, tanks can position the adds that come up, Shielded Attendants, to tank the Photon Blasts. I recommend focusing on whichever Collector has the most energy, and splitting the group to focus on multiples of them can’t hurt.

When all three Collectors have been destroyed, the boss will be stunned temporarily and take 100% damage. This is incredibly important; your DPS need to bring the heat with all their cooldowns, and hit as hard as possible. This also begins Phase 2. Phase 2 of this WoW boss fight also begins at 15-25% health for the boss, so keep that in mind.

Phase 2

Do not let the adds hit the Dark Singularity in Phase 2! It's a LOT of damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Hazelnuttygames)

Dark Singularity triggers in Phase 2 for WoW's Forgeweaver Araz boss fight, and you’ll see a blackline stretch against one of the walls of the room. It pulls players towards it, and deals damage every second. This will get stronger as time goes on.

It also will trigger Void Harvest which targets 3 players that summon adds that slowly move to the Dark Singularity. This is another “stand under the boss if targeted” situation. CC and kill these adds.

You still also have to deal with Silencing Tempest, and Overwhelming Power, so deal with those exactly how you did in phase 1. I feel like melee dps are more valuable in this fight, because you will constantly be pulled towards the Dark Singularity. This fight from Intermission on is pretty much a DPS check. You cannot afford to let the fight drag on too long once Dark Singularity starts going.

Forgeweaver Araz’s loot drops and item levels in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega

Forgeweaver Araz in WoW’s Manaforge Omega drops some fantastic loot, and like previous bosses, such as Plexus Sentinel, it can be a good way to get an extra Ethereal Strand for your Reshii Wraps if needed. This is also a boss that can drop some tier gear for you (Tier Helmets), and we’ll show those along with the other loot drops below.

Item Levels

LFR: 675 (Weathered Ethereal Crests)

675 (Weathered Ethereal Crests) Normal: 688 (Carved Ethereal Crests)

688 (Carved Ethereal Crests) Heroic: 701 (Runed Ethereal Crests)

701 (Runed Ethereal Crests) Mythic: 714 (Gilded Ethereal Crests)

Potential Loot Drops

Tier Set Helm Armor Item Name Classes Dreadful Foreboding Beaker Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Warlock Mystic Foreboding Beaker Druid, Hunter, Mage Venerated Foreboding Beaker Paladin, Priest, Shaman Zenith Foreboding Beaker Evoker, Monk, Rogue, Warrior

Gear Name Gear Slot Cloth Armor Foregeweaver's Journal Holster Waist Leather Armor Laboratory Test Slippers Feet Mail Armor Harvested Attendant's Uniform Chest Plate Armor Breached Containment Guards Hands Accessories/Trinkets Logic Gate: Omega Ring Araz's Ritual Forge Trinket (Crit) Two-Handed Weapons Marvel of Technomancy Staff (Agility) Photon Sabre Prime Sword (Strength) Shields & Off-Hands Iris of the Dark Beyond Off-Hand (Int)

